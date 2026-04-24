Eagle-Eyed Review

It’s been a week to remember for Palace. Last time out, the U18s etched their names into club history, overcoming Manchester United to lift the U18 Premier League Cup under the lights at Selhurst Park.

Just five days after their FA Youth Cup semi-final exit against the same opposition, Palace looked set for further heartbreak when Noah Ajayi’s first-half strike gave United the lead. But deep into stoppage time, everything changed.

Benji Casey won – and confidently converted – a dramatic 94th-minute penalty, with the challenge also reducing United to 10 men. What followed was a breathless period of extra time, with Palace striking the woodwork multiple times in search of a winner.

With nothing to separate the sides after 120 minutes, the final went to penalties – where Palace held their nerve. After a flawless shootout and a Lucca Benetton save, Dean Benamar stepped up to convert the decisive spot-kick and seal a historic triumph.

Attention now shifts back to the U18 Premier League South, where Palace currently sit fifth on 39 points, but with at least two games in hand over the teams above them. A packed schedule, including deep runs in both the FA Youth Cup and Premier League Cup, has tested the squad in recent weeks.

Their last league outing saw an impressive 3-1 comeback victory away at Southampton, inspired by a Charlie Walker-Smith brace – a strong response to a narrow defeat at Chelsea which had ended a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions.