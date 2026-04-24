The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Saturday (25th April), with coverage beginning at 11:45 BST ahead of a 12:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
After making history by lifting the U18 Premier League Cup for the very first time, Crystal Palace Under-18s' attention now turns back to the U18 Premier League South, as the young Eagles travel to face Norwich City on Saturday morning at the Avant Training Centre – here’s everything you need to know!
Eagle-Eyed Review
It’s been a week to remember for Palace. Last time out, the U18s etched their names into club history, overcoming Manchester United to lift the U18 Premier League Cup under the lights at Selhurst Park.
Just five days after their FA Youth Cup semi-final exit against the same opposition, Palace looked set for further heartbreak when Noah Ajayi’s first-half strike gave United the lead. But deep into stoppage time, everything changed.
Benji Casey won – and confidently converted – a dramatic 94th-minute penalty, with the challenge also reducing United to 10 men. What followed was a breathless period of extra time, with Palace striking the woodwork multiple times in search of a winner.
With nothing to separate the sides after 120 minutes, the final went to penalties – where Palace held their nerve. After a flawless shootout and a Lucca Benetton save, Dean Benamar stepped up to convert the decisive spot-kick and seal a historic triumph.
Attention now shifts back to the U18 Premier League South, where Palace currently sit fifth on 39 points, but with at least two games in hand over the teams above them. A packed schedule, including deep runs in both the FA Youth Cup and Premier League Cup, has tested the squad in recent weeks.
Their last league outing saw an impressive 3-1 comeback victory away at Southampton, inspired by a Charlie Walker-Smith brace – a strong response to a narrow defeat at Chelsea which had ended a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions.
Our Opponents: Norwich City
Norwich arrive with improving form in recent weeks. The Canaries enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run in the U18 Premier League South before a 3-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, and have since picked up four points from their last two matches – drawing 2-2 with Reading before securing a 3-1 win over Leicester City.
In that victory, Norwich came from behind after Jake Fletcher had given Leicester an early lead. Rio Mundle levelled shortly after the restart, before Reuben Cooper fired the hosts ahead. With Leicester pushing for an equaliser, Jake Glossop added a late third to seal the points.
It marks a strong turnaround for a side that had previously endured a difficult spell, losing seven consecutive matches between December and early February – a run Palace capitalised on earlier in the season with a 4-2 win in the reverse fixture.
Norwich currently sit 12th in the table as the campaign enters its final stages.
U18 Premier League Explained…
The U18 Premier League is divided into two regionalised divisions featuring all 29 Category One academies, 15 in the southern division and 14 in the northern. There are 18 clubs from the Premier League, ten from the EFL Championship and one from League One.
Each team faces each other home and away in their respective divisions. The two regional division champions play in a national final for the overall U18 Premier League title. The one-off tie is held at a main stadium.
Likely Line-up
Norwich Expected XI: Trialist; Glossop, Augusto, Okpiabhele, Ozcan, Sinclair-Brown, Wilkes, Cooper, Steele, Collins, Corke.
Team News
There could be a change in goal for Norwich, with Tkaczuk pushing to start ahead of the trialist. Otherwise, they are expected to field a relatively settled side.
Pre-Match Analysis
Norwich sit 12th in the U18 Premier League South, with a record of five wins, eight draws and 11 defeats.
Despite their league position, recent performances suggest an upturn in form. They are currently one of the more in-form sides in the division, having collected 16 points from their last 10 matches.
Palace, meanwhile, will look to carry momentum from their cup success back into league action as they push to finish the season strongly.
Key Player
Finn Corke is Norwich’s standout attacking threat. The forward has nine goals and two assists in just eight appearances at U18 level this season, while also stepping up to feature five times for the Under-21s.
His impact across the age groups has been significant. Last season, Corke topped multiple attacking metrics across both the U18s and U21s, including leading goalscorer charts and ranking among the top assist providers.
Across all competitions, he has contributed 19 goals this season – a figure that underlines his importance to Norwich’s attack.
The Gaffer
Head coach Greg Crane has a long-standing connection with Norwich City. A former Academy player, Crane was part of the club’s FA Youth Cup-winning side in 2002, delivering a Man of the Match performance in the final.
He later captained the reserves and trained with the first team before moving into senior football.
His playing career included spells at Lowestoft and King’s Lynn, where he enjoyed title-winning success, before transitioning into coaching.
Crane returned to Norwich in a coaching capacity, working his way through the Academy ranks from the Under-9s to his current role with the Under-18s – continuing a long and deep-rooted association with the club.
HOW TO FOLLOW
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Saturday (25th April), with coverage beginning at 11:45 BST ahead of a 12:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
MATCH DETAILS
Norwich Under-18s v Crystal Palace Under-18s
- Saturday, 25th April
- 12:00 BST
- The Avant Training Centre
- U18 Premier League South
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+