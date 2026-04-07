Eagle-Eyed Review

A very youthful Palace side fell to a spirited 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday, 4th April, ending a six-match unbeaten run across league and cup competitions.

The 16-man squad included eight U16s and three first-year scholars, reflecting the club’s emphasis on giving experience to its youngest talent. Despite the loss, the team showed encouraging moments of resilience and commitment.

The result leaves Palace third in the U18 Premier League South on 36 points, level with fierce rivals Brighton, and sets up a vital trip to Southampton this Friday.

Several of Palace’s Under-18 stars, including Charlie Walker-Smith, Dean Benamar, Joel Drakes-Thomas, and Benji Casey, have already progressed into the Under-21 squad, while others are carefully managed due to injury or workload.

The team now faces a busy end to the season, with a high-profile FA Youth Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Friday, 17th April (19:00 BST) and the U18 Premier League Cup Final against the same opponents at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, 22nd April (19:00 BST), making squad management a priority.