Crystal Palace Under-18s travel to take on Southampton in the U18 Premier League South this Friday (17th April, 12:00 BST) at the Staplewood Training Ground, aiming to returning to winning ways. Here’s everything you need to know!
Eagle-Eyed Review
A very youthful Palace side fell to a spirited 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday, 4th April, ending a six-match unbeaten run across league and cup competitions.
The 16-man squad included eight U16s and three first-year scholars, reflecting the club’s emphasis on giving experience to its youngest talent. Despite the loss, the team showed encouraging moments of resilience and commitment.
The result leaves Palace third in the U18 Premier League South on 36 points, level with fierce rivals Brighton, and sets up a vital trip to Southampton this Friday.
Several of Palace’s Under-18 stars, including Charlie Walker-Smith, Dean Benamar, Joel Drakes-Thomas, and Benji Casey, have already progressed into the Under-21 squad, while others are carefully managed due to injury or workload.
The team now faces a busy end to the season, with a high-profile FA Youth Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Friday, 17th April (19:00 BST) and the U18 Premier League Cup Final against the same opponents at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, 22nd April (19:00 BST), making squad management a priority.
Our Opponents – Southampton U18s
Southampton have consistently been strong at youth level, and under academy graduate Andrew Surman, they finished as runners-up in the U18 Premier League South last season.
That campaign saw them win seven of their last eight games, narrowly missing out to treble winners Aston Villa.
This season, the Saints currently sit 10th with 26 points from 19 games, though they have at least two games in hand on most of the teams around them.
Their record includes eight wins, two draws, and nine defeats. Southampton arrive at the match on the back of a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Ipswich Town at their Staplewood training ground. Jude Daniels opened the scoring in just the fourth minute, with Will Unadike equalising for Ipswich Town on 25 minutes.
The Saints pulled away in the second half, with Broghan Sewell restoring the lead, Luke Hawe adding a third, Daniels completing his brace for a fourth, and Tyler Lemon rounding off the scoring in the 88th minute.
Likely Line-Up
Southampton Expected XI: Clark, Adjei-Afriyie, Day, Anderson, Robinson, Lovatt, Parry, Sainsbury, Daniels, Bailey, McMullan ©.
Team News
Palace will have to weigh several selection decisions. The ‘keeper spot could go to either Clark or Moloney, while Anderson is expected to anchor the defence.
Further up the pitch, Sainsbury, Daniels, Bailey, and captain McMullan form the core of the team.
Robinson may make way for Sewell at the back, while Lovatt and Parry could be replaced by Nutter and Umeh in midfield. Vallance could also come in for Adjei-Afriyie or Day, depending on how the management wants to balance experience and youth.
Pre-match analysis
Southampton are traditionally formidable at Staplewood, winning six and drawing one of their eight home fixtures this season while scoring 27 goals – the second-highest home tally in the U18 Premier League South behind Palace. Their attacking threat, combined with a strong defensive record on home soil, makes them a challenging opponent for any travelling side.
However, recent results show a dip in form. In their last five outings, the Saints have managed just one win and one draw, suffering three defeats.
Key Player – Harry Gathercole
Southampton’s midfield dynamo, Harry Gathercole, has been in fine form this season. The 17-year-old has already scored nine goals and contributed four assists, building on a standout campaign last year when he scored 12 goals and added four assists in 20 appearances.
Gathercole has been with Southampton since the age of nine and made his U18 debut at just 15. This season he has also featured 13 times for the U21s, recording one goal and one assist, showing his ability to influence games at multiple levels.
The Gaffer – Andrew Surman
Andrew Surman was promoted to head coach of the Southampton’s Under-18s team in June last year.
Surman joined as assistant coach to the side in 2024 and played an important role last season as Saints’ youngsters finished an impressive second in the Under-18 Premier League south table, with Surman overseeing the conclusion to the campaign as interim head coach after Calum McFarlane moved up to the Under-21s.
Surman, a Saints Academy graduate himself, is supported by assistant coach Callum Martin, who has joined the club last summer.
Martin, who is the twin brother of Men’s First Team Coach Carl Martin, is a former coach at international youth level with England, as well as having held coaching positions at Fulham and Watford, while most recently working as Individual Development Coach & Player Pathway Manager at Cambridge United.
HOW TO FOLLOW
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Saturday (10th April), with coverage beginning at 11:45 BST ahead of a 12:00 BST kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
MATCH DETAILS
Southampton Under-18s v Crystal Palace Under-18s
- Saturday, 12th April
- 12:00 BST
- Staplewood Training Ground
- U18 Premier League South
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+