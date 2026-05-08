Eagle-Eyed Review

The Eagles continue to impress on all fronts as the season reaches its decisive stage, balancing commitments across three competitions while maintaining momentum in the league.

Twelve wins from their opening 23 league matches have kept Palace firmly in contention near the top of the U18 Premier League South table.

A 3-1 defeat to Norwich City last month temporarily stalled domestic progress, with a heavily rotated side still recovering from the emotional and physical demands of lifting the U18 Premier League Cup just days earlier.

That memorable triumph saw the young Eagles crowned national cup winners after a dramatic 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Manchester United, capping off a remarkable run in the competition. Palace also narrowly missed out on a place in the FA Youth Cup final, again facing Manchester United, who edged a tightly contested semi-final 2-1.

Back in league action, Donte Martin’s brace inspired a superb 3-2 victory over Arsenal as Palace returned to winning ways in the U18 Premier League South before enjoying a well-earned extended break.

The Eagles resumed their campaign in emphatic fashion on Wednesday afternoon, defeating Ipswich Town 6-3 in an entertaining contest. Mylo Bernard and substitute Jamar Lee both struck twice in a dominant attacking display.

That result lifted Palace into third place on 45 points, level with Aston Villa, with three matches remaining. Crucially, Javier Alonso’s side still hold games in hand over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, as well as fellow challengers West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion.

With the race for second place intensifying, Palace know that a strong finish to the campaign could cap what has already been a historic season for the club’s Under-18s.

Attention now turns to Saturday’s trip to West Bromwich Albion at the Fitlife Foods Performance Centre (12:00 BST), where the Eagles will aim to make it three consecutive league victories.