The Opposition – West Brom

West Brom currently sit ninth in the U18s Premier League South on 15 points, having played the maximum 12 fixtures. With both Arsenal and Fulham holding games in hand, the table remains tightly congested in and around the Baggies.

After finishing bottom of the division last season, this year’s cohort has shown clear signs of progress. Indeed, West Brom have already recorded more victories just over halfway through the campaign than they managed across the entirety of last season. Two of those four wins have come against last season’s top-three finishers – Arsenal and Aston Villa – underlining their improvement.

The Baggies made a flying start to the 2025/26 campaign, opening with a dominant 5-0 victory over league newcomers Ipswich Town. A hard-fought goalless draw with Leeds United followed, before a thrilling nine-goal encounter with Southampton ended in a 6-3 defeat. Any loss of momentum proved short-lived, however, as West Brom responded emphatically with an 8-2 demolition of Birmingham City.

October brought fresh challenges, with consecutive defeats to Fulham and Chelsea, but the Baggies quickly bounced back with an impressive 3-2 win over Arsenal. Further consistency followed as they earned a valuable point against Norwich City and recorded a convincing 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, either side of a 5-2 defeat to Reading. A narrow win over Blackburn Rovers and a 1-1 draw with Leicester City saw West Brom head into December having suffered just one defeat in six matches and climbing steadily up the table.

December proved a sterner test. West Brom endured a difficult run, losing 8-1 on aggregate to West Ham and Fulham, before responding with a dramatic 4-3 victory over AFC Bournemouth in the FA Youth Cup third round, surviving a spirited second-half comeback from the Cherries.