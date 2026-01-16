Likely Line-ups
West Brom expected starting XI: Moses, Abudu, Dupont, Shaw, Maughan, Blackshields, Amihere, Letlat, Colesby, Francis-Caesar, Parmar.
Team News
A half-time substitution could be on the cards, with Antonio Perkins, Remar McNeil and Adam Okorodudu all in contention across different areas of the pitch, from defence through to attack.
Pre-Match Analysis
West Brom have won four, drawn three and lost five of their league fixtures so far this season. Despite sitting in the lower half of the table, they have been effective going forward, with their 28 goals scored ranking joint-fifth in the division alongside West Ham United.
Defensively, however, the Baggies have been more vulnerable, conceding 29 goals – the fourth-highest tally in the U18s Premier League South – which has hindered their climb up the standings.
They also arrive on the back of a morale-boosting FA Youth Cup victory over AFC Bournemouth and will be keen to translate that momentum into their league form as the campaign progresses.