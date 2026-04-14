Eagle-Eyed Review

Charlie Walker-Smith’s brace inspired Palace U18s to a 3–1 comeback win over Southampton in the U18 Premier League South last time out, getting the young Eagles back to winning ways at Staplewood.

That followed a narrow 2–0 defeat away at Chelsea over the Easter weekend, which ended a six-match unbeaten run across league and cup. The matchday squad included eight U16 players alongside three first-year scholars, reflecting the continued pathway integration within the academy setup.

U21 regulars Walker-Smith and Benji Casey were also involved due to a lighter fixture schedule, bringing added experience to a notably youthful side.

With a decisive run-in ahead – the FA Youth Cup semi-final on Friday and the Premier League Cup Final at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, 22nd April – momentum is key. Palace remain third in the U18 Premier League South, above local rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on 39 points.

Several key U18s, including Walker-Smith, Dean Benamar, Joel Drakes-Thomas and Casey, have also featured for the U21s this season and are expected to return fully to the U18s fold for the major end-of-season fixtures.