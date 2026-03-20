Eagle-Eyed Review

Palace sit 13th in Premier League 2 on 25 points, with three matches to play. The objective is clear: finish inside the top 16 to secure a play-off spot and a chance at the overall title.

Everton, just outside the play-off places, sit on 21 points, meaning Palace are four points inside the all-important positions. Palace also have a game in hand over many of the teams around them.

Last time out in the league, the young Eagles secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Wolves.

Palace fell behind inside two minutes but grew into the game, with Zach Marsh levelling before the break. Seb Williams struck the crossbar early in the second half, Wolves regained the lead on the hour mark, but substitute Jemiah Umolu quickly restored parity following an excellent half-volley.

There will be hopes Darren Powell's side can return to winning ways after defeat to Real Sociedad on Wednesday evening saw them bow out of the Premier League International Cup at the quarter-final stage.