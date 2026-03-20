Our Opponents – Liverpool U21
Liverpool sit third in Premier League 2 on 35 points, level with Fulham, having won 11, drawn two and lost six of their 19 games – the most played by any side in the division.
The young Reds suffered their first defeat of 2026 on Monday, losing 2-0 at Manchester City, with goals in either half from Floyd Samba and Isaiah Dada-Mascoll ending their unbeaten run.
Since the turn of the year, Liverpool have been in impressive form, winning eight of 11 matches and drawing the other three.
Highlights include a 7-0 win over Arsenal, featuring a hat-trick from Kieran Morrison, 3-0 over Nottingham Forest, and 5-0 against Wolves. Across this period, they have scored 31 goals and kept four clean sheets.
A mixed start to the season reflected the frequent first-team call-ups of key players such as Rio Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni, and captain Amara Nallo.
Liverpool managed just one win from their first six matches but recovered before the Christmas break to register two wins in three. Last season, the Reds narrowly reached the play-offs, drawing in a winner-takes-all game against Leeds United before being edged out by Manchester City in the round of 16.