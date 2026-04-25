Eagle-Eyed Review

Palace head into the PL2 play-offs having secured a 10th-place finish in the Premier League 2 regular season, ensuring qualification for the knockout phase for a third consecutive campaign.

The young Eagles concluded the league phase with a comfortable 2–0 victory over Arsenal on Monday, 13th April at the VBS Community Stadium.

Joe Gibbard opened the scoring inside four minutes, reacting sharply to Harry Lee’s long goal kick before lifting the ball over the advancing goalkeeper for his first goal of the 2025/26 campaign. Kaden Rodney put the game beyond doubt from the spot mid-way through the second half.

With play-off qualification already confirmed prior to kick-off, the result provided a strong platform heading into the knockout rounds!