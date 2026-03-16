Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the quarter-final clash!
Crystal Palace Under-21s welcome Real Sociedad B to Sutton’s VBS Community Stadium on Wednesday evening (19:00 GMT) as the young Eagles compete for a place in the Premier League International Cup semi-finals.
Eagle-Eyed Review
Palace head into Wednesday’s tie unbeaten in their last two matches after a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers was followed by a 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday.
The young Eagles fell behind inside two minutes when Ji Min-Kyu forced the ball over the line, but Darren Powell’s side settled into the contest as the first half progressed. Their persistence was rewarded on 33 minutes when Zach Marsh bundled home the equaliser.
Palace began the second half brightly – Seb Williams striking the crossbar shortly after the restart – but Wolves regained the lead through Tom Edozie on the hour mark.
The young Eagles drew level, however, with substitute Jemiah Umolu making an instant impact by firing home a well-taken half-volley as we entered the final third to secure a point.
The result leaves Palace 12th in Premier League 2 on 25 points, four points inside the play-off places with three games remaining. With just five points separating the young Eagles from 21st, every point will prove vital in the run-in.
Recent weeks have been mixed for Powell’s side. After ending Fulham’s 13-game unbeaten run and booking a place in the International Cup quarter-finals, Palace suffered back-to-back league defeats before returning to winning ways against Blackburn.
The U21s have also been navigating squad changes, with Rio Cardines and Kaden Rodney stepping up to first-team duty, while Charlie Walker-Smith, Joel Drakes-Thomas, and Benji Casey have featured across age groups.
Injuries have also disrupted selection, with Craig Farquhar, Adler Nascimento, and Dean Benemar missing games, highlighting the challenges Darren Powell has managed during this busy period for the Academy.
Revisiting our PLIC campaign so far
Palace secured their quarter-final place after finishing top of Group B with nine points, edging Borussia Mönchengladbach on goal difference.
The young Eagles opened their campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over Juventus, with Adler Nascimento, Seb Williams and Benji Casey all on target, before edging a thrilling 3-2 win against FC Nordsjælland.
Qualification was secured in dramatic fashion in the final group game against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Knowing a two-goal victory was required, Palace rose to the challenge.
Dylan Reid opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Casey doubled the advantage, while a disciplined defensive display – featuring key interventions from Jackson Izquierdo and Tyler Whyte – ensured Powell’s side progressed to the knockout stage.
By the end of the group stage, Reid and Casey finished as Palace’s top scorers in the competition, each registering three goals and one assist, the highest individual tallies for the young Eagles.
Our Opponents – Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad B are the reserve side of Spanish top-flight club Real Sociedad, acting as the final stage in the club’s renowned development pathway before players break into senior football.
At the heart of the club’s philosophy is their academy, based at Zubieta, which has long been regarded as one of the most productive youth systems in Spanish football.
The pathway – often referred to as the club’s cantera – develops players through the younger age groups before progressing the most promising talents into Real Sociedad C and eventually the B team, where they gain experience in senior professional competitions.
Historically, the club placed a strong emphasis on recruiting players from the Basque region, and while that policy has evolved over time, Real Sociedad still pride themselves on maintaining a strong local identity.
Many of the players who pass through Zubieta are developed within the surrounding province of Gipuzkoa, with the club maintaining close relationships with grassroots sides across the region.
This commitment to youth development has paid dividends over the years. The academy has produced a number of high-level professionals, including France international Antoine Griezmann, Spain midfielder Asier Illarramendi, defender Iñigo Martínez, and full-back Álvaro Odriozola, all of whom emerged through the Zubieta system before earning high-profile moves during their careers.
More recently, the likes of Martín Zubimendi have continued that tradition, progressing from the academy to become key figures for the senior side.
Sociedad B themselves compete in Spain’s Segunda División, the second tier of the Spanish league system. The division features 22 teams, with the top two earning automatic promotion to La Liga and the next four entering a play-off for the final promotion place.
Sociedad currently sit 12th in the table on 40 points, eight points off the play-off positions, but arrive in England in strong form. They have won four of their last five league matches – and six of their last seven overall – highlighting the momentum building within the squad.
In the Premier League International Cup, Sociedad have been particularly impressive. The Spanish side finished top of Group C with 10 points, the highest total achieved by any team in the competition this season.
Their campaign began with a goalless draw against Newcastle United before a run of narrow but impressive victories – defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1, Chelsea 3-2, and Nottingham Forest 1-0.
Those results saw them finish ahead of several European heavyweights including Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica and Chelsea, showcasing the quality Palace will face in Wednesday evening’s quarter-final.
Sociedad’s history in the PLIC and last time out
Sociedad are competing in the Premier League International Cup for only the second time, having first entered in the 2024/25 season.
The two teams previously met in September 2024, when Palace drew 2-2 with the Spanish side, with Adler Nascimento scoring his first goal of the season for the young Eagles.
Sociedad’s debut campaign saw them record a 4-3 win over Southampton, a narrow 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, and a 1-0 loss to Brighton, finishing second from bottom in Group D on four points, level with Palace but behind on goal difference.
International Cup Explained
Launched in 2014/15, the Premier League International Cup gives Premier League academies the opportunity to test themselves against top youth and reserve sides from across Europe.
The competition features 16 Premier League 2 teams and 16 invited European clubs, split into four groups of eight. Each team plays four group-stage matches – all hosted in England – with the top two sides from each group progressing to the quarter-finals.
Likely line-up
Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1): Tompa; Agote, Larranaga, Vazquez, Otamendi; Eceizabarrena, Olega; Elcano, Mariezkurrena, Samuyiwa; Gorosabel.
Team news
The side listed above featured in Sociedad’s most recent International Cup fixture – a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
However, the Spanish club often rotates heavily between competitions. Their most recent league victory over Córdoba in La Liga 2 featured an entirely different starting XI, suggesting Wednesday’s side will be made up largely of players from their youth ranks rather than regular Segunda División starters.
Pre-Match Analysis
Sociedad boast one of the strongest records in this season’s Premier League International Cup. The Spanish side won three and drew one of their four group matches, collecting 10 points – the highest tally achieved by any team in the tournament.
Their success has been built on both defensive solidity and attacking efficiency. Sociedad have scored six goals, while conceding just three, making them the second-tightest defence in the competition behind only Real Madrid.
This balance highlights their ability to edge close games, with all three of their victories coming by a single-goal margin.
Topping a group containing Chelsea, PSG and Benfica further underlines the quality of the challenge facing the young Eagles on Wednesday evening.
Key Player – Arkaitz Mariezkurrena
Forward Arkaitz Mariezkurrena is one of Real Sociedad’s most promising attacking talents.
The 20-year-old, born in Astigarraga in the Basque Country, joined the club’s academy in 2016 at the age of 11 and has progressed steadily through the ranks at Zubieta. He made his senior debut for Real Sociedad C in December 2022 as a substitute against Sestao River, before scoring his first senior goal the following month in a 3–1 victory over CD Alfaro.
Mariezkurrena continued his development during the 2023/24 campaign, earning opportunities with Real Sociedad B and establishing himself as one of the club’s emerging forwards.
His rapid rise was further highlighted in November 2024, when he made his first-team debut in the Copa del Rey, before going on to make his La Liga debut on 2nd March 2025, coming off the bench against Barcelona.
The forward has also represented Spain at Under-17 and Under-18 level, underlining his reputation as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from the club’s academy in recent years.
In this season’s Premier League International Cup, Mariezkurrena has already scored twice, and is among the small group of players involved in the competition who also feature regularly for Sociedad B in Spain’s Segunda División.
The Gaffer – Ion Ansotegi
Real Sociedad B are managed by Ion Ansotegi, a former Real Sociedad defender who made more than 200 appearances for the club during his playing career.
After retiring in 2017, Ansotegi quickly transitioned into coaching within the club’s academy structure before working with the first-team staff.
He was appointed manager of Real Sociedad B ahead of the 2025/26 season, continuing the club’s long-standing tradition of promoting coaches from within their development system.
HOW TO FOLLOW
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Wednesday (18th March), with coverage beginning at 18:45 GMT ahead of a 19:00 GMT kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section. There will be highlights and extended reaction on Palace TV+.
Tickets for the game are available from just £1 - click HERE for more information.
MATCH DETAILS
Crystal Palace Under-21s v Real Sociedad Under-21s
- Wednesday, 18th March
- 19:00 GMT
- VBS Community Stadium
- Premier League International Cup
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
- Buy tickets HERE
TICKET PRICES:
- Adults: £5
- Seniors (Over-65s): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.