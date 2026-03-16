Eagle-Eyed Review

Palace head into Wednesday’s tie unbeaten in their last two matches after a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers was followed by a 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday.

The young Eagles fell behind inside two minutes when Ji Min-Kyu forced the ball over the line, but Darren Powell’s side settled into the contest as the first half progressed. Their persistence was rewarded on 33 minutes when Zach Marsh bundled home the equaliser.

Palace began the second half brightly – Seb Williams striking the crossbar shortly after the restart – but Wolves regained the lead through Tom Edozie on the hour mark.

The young Eagles drew level, however, with substitute Jemiah Umolu making an instant impact by firing home a well-taken half-volley as we entered the final third to secure a point.

The result leaves Palace 12th in Premier League 2 on 25 points, four points inside the play-off places with three games remaining. With just five points separating the young Eagles from 21st, every point will prove vital in the run-in.

Recent weeks have been mixed for Powell’s side. After ending Fulham’s 13-game unbeaten run and booking a place in the International Cup quarter-finals, Palace suffered back-to-back league defeats before returning to winning ways against Blackburn.

The U21s have also been navigating squad changes, with Rio Cardines and Kaden Rodney stepping up to first-team duty, while Charlie Walker-Smith, Joel Drakes-Thomas, and Benji Casey have featured across age groups.

Injuries have also disrupted selection, with Craig Farquhar, Adler Nascimento, and Dean Benemar missing games, highlighting the challenges Darren Powell has managed during this busy period for the Academy.