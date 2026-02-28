Tickets for the game can be purchased by clicking here and will be sent at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.

The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Monday (2nd March), with coverage beginning at 18:45 GMT ahead of a 19:00 GMT kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.

Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.

Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.