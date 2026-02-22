Eagle-Eyed Review

The young Eagles arrive in east London in confident mood after an impressive week on both domestic and European fronts.

On Wednesday evening at Sutton’s VBS Community Stadium, Darren Powell’s side defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach 2–0 to book their place in the Premier League International Cup knockout stages in dramatic fashion.

Knowing only a win – by two or more goals – would be enough to progress, Palace delivered under pressure.

Dylan Reid converted from the spot before Benji Casey doubled the advantage with a crisp half-volley. Late interventions from Tyler Whyte and a superb save from Jackson Izquierdo secured a deserved clean sheet.

The victory saw Palace top Group B on goal difference, finishing level on nine points with Valencia CF and Gladbach, with the Spanish side also progressing. Earlier wins over Juventus FC and FC Nordsjælland had already laid the groundwork following a narrow defeat to Valencia.

That European success followed a statement 2–1 Premier League 2 victory over Fulham, ending the Cottagers’ 13-game unbeaten run thanks to goals from Seb Williams and Rio Cardines.

Despite a disrupted start to 2026 – including an emphatic 6–0 win over Derby County, a narrow 2–1 loss at Ipswich Town and a 1–1 draw with Middlesbrough – Palace remain firmly in the play-off conversation.

Currently 12th and level on 21 points with West Ham – but with games in hand on several sides around them – the young Eagles appear to be building momentum at exactly the right time.