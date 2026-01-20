While knowledge of the opposition is limited, the players are fully aware of the different challenge Mönchengladbach will present. Kai-Reece Adams Collman expects a contest that will test Palace in unfamiliar ways.

“I know they’re a German side and that they’ll come with different challenges,” he said. “But I know we’ll be able to work it out on the pitch.”

Jackson Izquierdo highlighted the senior experience within the opposition ranks, with Mönchengladbach II competing in German men’s football.

“For a start, they’re German, so they’re going to know the dark arts,” he explained. “They’ve probably played in men’s leagues before, so it’s going to be a tough, physical game. But we’re a physical team as well.”

For Rylan Brownlie, the unknown only adds to the excitement.

“All I know is they’re a German side, so I’m expecting a hard-working team,” he said. “I don’t know too much about them, so I’m just excited to get going.”