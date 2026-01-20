Ahead of the must-win clash, Jackson Izquierdo, Kai-Reece Adams Collman and Rylan Brownlie shared their thoughts on the challenge posed by the German side, the unique nature of the competition, and the importance of backing from the stands and at home.
Crystal Palace Under-21s face a defining Premier League International Cup test on Wednesday evening, as Borussia Mönchengladbach visit Sutton with qualification on the line.
Tickets for the game are available here.
The match will be streamed live on Palace TV+ on Wednesday evening (19th January, 19:00 GMT) – click HERE to learn more about Palace TV+ and subscribe today!
Can’t watch live? Follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction available shortly after full-time in our Academy news section.
Highlights will also be available on Palace TV+.
It’s going to be a tough, physical game—Jackson Izquierdo
While knowledge of the opposition is limited, the players are fully aware of the different challenge Mönchengladbach will present. Kai-Reece Adams Collman expects a contest that will test Palace in unfamiliar ways.
“I know they’re a German side and that they’ll come with different challenges,” he said. “But I know we’ll be able to work it out on the pitch.”
Jackson Izquierdo highlighted the senior experience within the opposition ranks, with Mönchengladbach II competing in German men’s football.
“For a start, they’re German, so they’re going to know the dark arts,” he explained. “They’ve probably played in men’s leagues before, so it’s going to be a tough, physical game. But we’re a physical team as well.”
For Rylan Brownlie, the unknown only adds to the excitement.
“All I know is they’re a German side, so I’m expecting a hard-working team,” he said. “I don’t know too much about them, so I’m just excited to get going.”
It’s a different type of football and that’s what makes it exciting—Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
The Premier League International Cup offers a markedly different experience to domestic football, something all three players have embraced. Adams Collman pointed to the contrasting tactical demands.
“You get to play international teams, which is always a good challenge,” he said. “English teams are often about transitions and counters, but international sides tend to be more possession-based. It’s a different type of football and that’s what makes it exciting.”
Izquierdo echoed those sentiments, noting the variety the competition brings.
“You’re playing foreign teams with completely different styles to English football,” he said. “We’ve already seen that in the group stages. We’ll do our prep and make sure we’re ready for whatever comes.”
Brownlie added that the element of uncertainty heightens the occasion.
“They’re unknown because they’re a foreign team,” he explained. “You don’t always know their shape or how they’ll set up, so it’s more exciting than anything.”
It just juices the boys—Rylan Brownlie
With so much riding on Wednesday’s clash, the players were unanimous on how important supporter backing will be – whether in the stands at Sutton or watching live on Palace TV+.
“I feel like it helps everyone,” Adams Collman said. “The more support we have, the better we’ll play.”
Izquierdo agreed: “It’s massive. We can see them when we’re playing and we know when they’re there. Any support really helps.”
Brownlie summed it up simply: “It just juices the boys. It gives you something extra to fight for – it’s massive.”
As Palace look to keep their Premier League International Cup campaign alive, the message from the dressing room is clear: the challenge is embraced, the occasion is relished, and the support could make all the difference.
