The Opponents – Ipswich Town
Newly awarded Category One status, Ipswich Town are experiencing their maiden Premier League 2 campaign – and have taken to the competition impressively.
Until recently, the young Blues sat at the summit of the division, but a run of three consecutive defeats has seen them slip to fifth place on 22 points after 12 matches, four behind leaders Manchester United. Even so, it has been a highly encouraging start to life at this level.
Ipswich began the campaign strongly, securing notable victories over Derby County, Liverpool, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Newcastle United, while also opening their Premier League Cup campaign with a draw against Preston North End. Across August, September and October, Town went nine games unbeaten, underlining their early-season momentum.
November proved more challenging, with defeats to Sunderland and Charlton Athletic, though they responded well with wins over Leicester City and Charlton in the Premier League Cup. Since the turn of the year, Ipswich have lost three of their last four league fixtures, but did top their Premier League Cup group, finishing above Charlton, Leicester and Preston.
In recent seasons, Town competed in the Professional Development League, finishing fifth in back-to-back campaigns, before stepping up to Premier League 2 this term.