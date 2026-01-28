Eagle-Eyed Review

After the frustration of back-to-back postponements against Nottingham Forest and Borussia Mönchengladbach, Palace’s Under-21s returned to action in scintillating style on Monday afternoon, sweeping aside Derby County with a clinical 6-0 victory.

The young Eagles wasted no time asserting themselves, taking the lead inside three minutes as Chadi Riad headed home from Dylan Reid’s pinpoint free-kick. Palace dominated possession from the outset and soon doubled their advantage, capitalising on a loose pass before Hindolo Mustapha finished calmly from close range.

Control soon turned into a commanding lead, with Dean Benamar firing in off the post before David Obou arrived at the far post to make it four on the stroke of half-time. Palace showed no signs of easing off after the break, continuing to press with confidence and tempo.

Zach Marsh capped a fine individual performance with a sharp turn and composed finish to add a fifth, before captain Craig Farquhar completed the scoring with a clever near-post header from a corner to seal a comprehensive win.

The result lifted Palace to 12th in Premier League 2, level on 17 points with Aston Villa, with maintaining a place inside the top 16 – the cut-off for the play-offs and Premier League International Cup qualification – firmly the objective.