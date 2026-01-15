The Opposition – Nottingham Forest U21s

Although Nottingham Forest currently sit one point behind Palace in 16th place, just above the cross-cut play-off positions, their recent form paints a very different picture. A strong end to 2025 has seen Forest embark on a ten-match unbeaten run across all competitions, winning nine and building significant momentum.

Most recently, Forest claimed a convincing 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers to move clear of the cross-cut play-off places and into the all-important top 16.

The 2025/26 campaign began with a 2-0 defeat to National League side Boreham Wood in the National League Cup. However, Forest started their Premier League 2 season positively, beating West Ham 1-0 before earning a 2-2 draw with Arsenal despite a second-half fightback from the Gunners.

A narrow 1-0 defeat to Tottenham rounded off August and was followed by an 11-match winless spell. The standout moment during that run came in the EFL Trophy, where Kaden Thompson’s dramatic 88th-minute equaliser forced penalties against Tranmere Rovers, though Forest eventually exited after a 9-8 shootout defeat.

Momentum shifted in November with a 2-0 win over Sunderland, which sparked Forest’s current unbeaten streak. They have since won all five of their Premier League Cup matches against Swansea, Wolves and Millwall, topping Group G with a six-point cushion and a game in hand. Their final match of 2025 ended with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolves.

While Forest’s EFL Trophy and National League Cup campaigns ended early, their league and Premier League Cup form has been exceptional.