OUR OPPONENTS - ARSENAL U21s

Arsenal have already secured their place in the Premier League 2 play-offs, with qualification confirmed by results elsewhere earlier in the week. A 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday kept their slim hopes of a top-eight finish alive heading into the final round of fixtures.

The Gunners sit 11th on 29 points and could still break into the top eight with victory over Palace, though it would require a significant swing in goal difference and a heavy defeat for North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Last season, the Gunners enjoyed a dramatic run in the competition. A late penalty secured a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in the round of 16, but their campaign came to an end in the quarter-finals, where eventual champions Manchester City struck late to force extra time before finding a winner.

Despite the win over West Brom, Under-21s head coach Max Porter was candid in his assessment of his side’s performance and the standards required ahead of facing Palace. “I’m going to be totally honest, we did not perform well,” he admitted. “We had a spell where we looked more like ourselves, and we scored a good goal, but either side of that we weren’t at the level.”

Porter highlighted issues in possession as a key area for improvement, adding: “We had too many cheap giveaways and too many poor decisions. Without the ball, we actually impressed, but with it we need to be far better.”

Looking ahead, he made clear what he expects from his side: “The main thing for us is to go there and put on a performance more like us. If we perform better, we give ourselves a much better chance of winning.”

Arsenal’s academy continues to be one of the most productive in English football, consistently supplying players to the senior squad. Ethan Nwaneri made headlines as the youngest player in Premier League history when he debuted at just 15, while Myles Lewis-Skelly has since established himself as a regular part of the first-team setup.

More recently, Max Dowman has followed that pathway, becoming the second-youngest player to feature in the competition. Their progression underlines the strength of Arsenal’s development pathway, with a clear route from academy football to senior opportunities at the highest level.