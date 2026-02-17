Eagle-Eyed Review

Darren Powell’s Under-21s come into Wednesday’s crucial Premier League International Cup clash on the back of a strong 2-1 Premier League 2 win over Fulham, ending the Cottagers’ 13-game unbeaten run.

The first half in south London was cagey, with possession shared and chances limited on a tricky surface, but Palace gradually imposed themselves. Joe Gibbard’s pressing led to the opening goal, with Seb Williams rifling a superb half-volley after a slick passing move involving Zach Marsh and Benji Casey.

Just before the interval, Rio Cardines doubled the advantage. Charlie Walker-Smith’s long throw found Marsh, who cleverly laid the ball into Cardines’ path. The wing-back’s precise strike across goal put Palace firmly in control at half-time.

Fulham halved the deficit after the hour mark through Brad De Jesus from an inswinging corner, and the visitors pressed for an equaliser. Palace, however, defended resolutely, surviving late scares and an offside call to secure the three points.

The win lifts Palace to 11th in Premier League 2 on 21 points, four clear of the play-off positions, providing a boost of confidence as the season reaches a crucial stage.

In the Premier League International Cup, Palace have shown they can match Europe’s best.

After a narrow 1-0 defeat to Valencia, the young Eagles responded with a 3-1 victory over Juventus, racing into a commanding first-half lead through Adler Nascimento, Seb Williams, and Benji Casey. A late Juventus strike set up a tense finale, but George King’s heroic goal-line block preserved a deserved win.

Momentum continued with a thrilling 3-2 triumph over FC Nordsjælland. Dylan Reid opened the scoring after reacting quickest to a blocked free-kick, Casey lifted the ball over the goalkeeper to double the advantage, and Reid added a third from the penalty spot. Despite late pressure – including a stoppage-time effort from Hjalte Rasmussen – Palace held firm, keeping their knockout hopes alive ahead of Wednesday’s decisive clash.