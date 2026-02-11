Likely Line-Ups
Fulham expected XI: McNally, White, Nsasi, Amissah, Brad de Jesus, Quashie, Chingwaro, Olyott, Casey, Ali-Wahid, Kusi-Asare.
Team News
Bradley Slade returned to action last time out after a long spell on the sidelines, featuring for the final half-hour against West Ham. Former Arsenal U18s midfielder Dan Casey, named as a trialist, caught the eye with an effort from range that forced a strong save.
It has also been a memorable week for Seth Chingwaro. The 18-year-old trained with Fulham’s first team before starring in the U21s’ victory over West Ham, continuing his step up from the U18s since the turn of the year.
Tom Wingate has also rediscovered his scoring touch after a lengthy injury absence, netting twice against Norwich and looking sharp in recent outings.
Pre-Match Analysis
Fulham sit third in Premier League 2 with 29 points, just one behind leaders Chelsea, who edge Manchester United on goal difference. Their 35 goals scored are the second-highest in the division, while defensively they boast the joint second-best record, conceding just 17.
With eight wins and five draws from their opening fixtures, Mullins’ side remain unbeaten in 2025/26 and represent one of the sternest tests in the league.