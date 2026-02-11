Eagle-Eyed Review

A late penalty from Jemiah Umolu earned Palace a hard-fought 1–1 draw against unbeaten Middlesbrough on Monday night, lifting the young Eagles to 14th place in Premier League 2.

It has been a stop-start beginning to 2026 for Darren Powell’s side, with postponements punctuating a run of mixed results.

An emphatic 6–0 victory over Derby County has been followed by a narrow defeat at Ipswich and Monday’s resilient display against Boro – a sequence that platforms both the potential and fine margins at this stage of the campaign.

After absorbing early pressure against Middlesbrough, Palace grew into the contest, with Umolu a constant threat throughout the first half. The visitors struck shortly after the break, but the response was encouraging, with Palace pushing forward and increasing the tempo as the game wore on.

That pressure eventually told late on, as Dean Benamar won a penalty in the closing stages and Umolu calmly converted to secure a deserved point and continue his scoring run in PL2.

Palace now sit level on 18 points with Aston Villa and Wolves, with Nottingham Forest just a point behind. Crucially, the young Eagles hold games in hand on several sides around them as the play-off picture begins to take shape.