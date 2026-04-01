Eagle-Eyed Review

Darren Powell’s young Eagles currently sit 11th in the table on 28 points, level with Leicester City and Sunderland but with a game in hand over both. Palace are well-placed inside the top 16, though mathematical qualification is not yet confirmed.

The team head into the final two fixtures having gone three games unbeaten in PL2, following a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers, a 2-2 draw with Wolves, and a dominant 5-1 victory over Liverpool, the in-form side of 2026, just before the international break.

Dean Benamar opened the scoring inside seven minutes after controlling George King’s delicious diagonal and half-volleying past the onrushing goalkeeper one-on-one.

Liverpool quickly equalised, but Palace retook the lead when Tyler Whyte bundled home following an inswinging corner. Charlie-Walker Smith added a third immediately after the restart, before two late goals from Kaden Rodney and Jemiah Umolu put the game beyond doubt.

The young Eagles entered the international break on a high, with several players representing their nations.

Benji Casey and Dean Benamar with England U18s in UEFA EURO 2027 qualifying, Walker-Smith preparing for this summer’s UEFA Under-19 EURO Finals with Wales, and Rio Cardines piling on the assists for Trinidad and Tobago in their FIFA series.