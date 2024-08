The culmination of a week’s worth of training at altitude in Salt Lake City has prepared Laura Kaminski’s side for their first ever pre-season game on foreign soil, where they will face Utah Royals of the National Women’s Super League (NWSL).

The game will be streamed LIVE on Utah Royals’ YouTube channel; click HERE to visit their channel.

Tickets are also on sale for the game, with prices from as low as $10 depending on seat location.