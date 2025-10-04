FactFile
- Manager: David Moyes
- Nickname: The Toffees
- Ground: The Hill Dickinson Stadium
- Founded: 1878 (147 years ago)
In their Manager's words...
In his pre-match press conference, Everton boss David Moyes – who lost three matches against teams managed by Oliver Glasner whilst with West Ham, but who was successful in the Toffees' game against Palace back in February – reserved words of praise for his opposite number.
"They've got their own style of play," Moyes said. "The Manager's done a great job.
"I think they've got some incredibly talented players, with good recruitment over the years from Dougie Freedman and the people who worked inside Crystal Palace, so I think that they deserve a lot of credit.
"I think building a team is really important, and I like the people who try to build teams. Obviously they've not done it with huge resources, Crystal Palace.
"Sometimes it can take a bit of time, sometimes you can have a few bumps in the road – I think they didn't win any games at the start of last season – so it just shows you, stick with your manager, keep with him, believe in what he's doing and you can look how well they're doing.
"The Manager's had a good history in Europe, he's got them back in Europe again now and I think they'll be in with a good chance of winning the Conference League as well."