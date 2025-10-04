Moyes was also queried on in-form Jack Grealish's omission from the England squad, with the winger having registered four assists in eight appearances for Everton since his summer switch from Manchester City.

The Toffees boss said: "I think there's still room for Jack to continue to improve. I think we want more assists from him. We want goals from him as well.

"I mean he started very well. I think he's probably got the best assists still in the country at the moment. But I think we're driving him on, trying to get more from him.

"I think the more he plays and the more he gets used to us as well... You've got to remember he's only really here a couple of months but he started really well.

"If he's going to be out of England then he'll focus on hopefully having the best career he possibly can now. But I still think his ambition is to get back in the England team. If he scores some goals and he keeps up the assists then he'll not be far away because I think players who score and create goals are so important.

"England will need it because they'll be needing people who are creative in the final third."

Everton team news

Everton will be missing defender Jarrad Branthwaite, as well as midfielders Merlin Röhl and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, on Sunday.

The Blues are playing their second match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this week following Monday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham, but injuries keep Branthwaite and Röhl on the sidelines.

Dewsbury-Hall will also sit out, serving a one-match ban following his fifth booking of the season.

Moyes said: "We have spoken to [the PGMOL] and I think they're accepting that both of those yellow cards [against Liverpool and West Ham] were wrong.

"It's amazing – [Kiernan] is a boy who, when you look through his history, I think he had six bookings in total last year and the year before maybe five bookings, so he's never had these numbers at all.

"The last two decisions are terrible, they really are – more for the boy. We're going to miss him greatly but more for the boy because he's back playing regularly now and he's enjoying his football."