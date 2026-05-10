Factfile

Manager: David Moyes

David Moyes Nickname: The Toffees

The Toffees League Position: 10th

10th Ground: The Hill Dickinson Stadium

The Hill Dickinson Stadium Founded: 1878 (148 years ago)

In their manager's words...

In his pre-match press conference David Moyes was asked about the potential impacts a European campaign could have on his club, comparing it with Palace's situation.

Thursday's UEFA Conference League semi-final win means Palace will place 60 games this season, the last of which will be Leipzig in the Final. By contrast Everton have played 41 games in 2025/26.

Moyes is looking to take his team into the same competition next season, with his team just three points behind seventh-placed Bournemouth ahead of the weekend's action.

"Obviously, if things went our way," he said, "and we found ourselves with more games, like Crystal Palace have had all year, then we might need to think slightly different [in terms of recruitment], but I don't think so.

"I got a chance to do a European campaign only a few years ago with West Ham. It was amazing for the football club.

"Amazing for the supporters, players, myself and the staff. It's hard to put into words what that feels like. If I could get that for the Everton supporters, that's what I really want to do.

"But people don't understand how difficult it is to play the amount of games Crystal Palace have played.

"To play Thursday-Sunday football, for a coach is really difficult. You have to try change over quickly and be ready for the game on the Sunday.