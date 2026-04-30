In their head coach's words...

Turan spoke of the hope Shakhtar's footballing success can give to the Ukrainian people, as his team prepare for the business end of the competition.

In his first season with the club, the former Turkey international has led Shakhtar to the UEFA Conference League last four and has them sat at the top of the Ukrainian Premier League, having lost just twice domestically all season.

"I’m very happy that we have reached this level," he said at his pre-match press briefing. "I’m a bit of a dreamer and I never give up on my dreams – I always want to believe in them and pass that belief on to my players.

"There are many reasons that could make us say things might have been different, but right now we are trying to give hope to our families and to people in Ukraine.

"Despite the war, people continue to take their children to school, visit coffee shops and live their lives.

"We show that even in such difficult times we do not lose heart and want to show the whole world that we do not give up, even while there is a war. This is our mission."

Shakhtar have played their European home games in Krakow throughout the season. But despite the challenges that come with this, Turan believes his side are ready to put in a performance to match the occasion.