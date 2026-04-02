Walker-Smith is a modern centre-back, comfortable in possession and known for his trademark marauding runs from defence.

Having begun the campaign with the Under-18s, he has since established himself at Under-21 level, making 29 appearances across the age groups thanks to a series of standout performances.

The defender spent the March international break with Wales Under-19s, featuring in a friendly against the USA in Spain. Cymru were beaten 4–0 at Oliva Nova Resort as part of their preparations for this summer’s UEFA U19 EURO Finals, which will be hosted in north Wales.

Reflecting on the experience, Walker-Smith said: “Yeah, it was good. Obviously, everyone else is doing their qualifying rounds right now, but we were building up with a friendly.

“I think there were a few new players being tested and some new coaching staff as well, so it was about getting to grips with everything. But no, it was really enjoyable. I think we’re ready to get into the final stages of it.”