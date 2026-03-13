Whyte has returned to the side during a crucial stage of the campaign, with Palace also preparing for a Premier League International Cup quarter-final against Real Sociedad next Wednesday (18th March, 19:00 GMT).
Having started the last five matches after a spell out with injury, the defender admitted he is relishing being involved again.
“I love it. Around Christmas time I had an injury so I was out for a bit. But being back in the squad, starting games and putting myself on the line to keep us in the game – it’s really enjoyable.”
Whyte has also made a habit of producing goal-line clearances in recent matches against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Sunderland and Blackburn.
Asked about the secret behind those crucial interventions, he laughed: “There’s no secret. When you see the 'keeper come out, you just sprint back to the line and hope the ball lands near your foot so you can get a block on it.”
Finally, Whyte reflected on his season so far: “It’s been a bit of a bumpy road with the injury. I was starting at the beginning of the season, then I was on the bench for a while, and now I’m back in the starting eleven.
“I can’t complain. I’ve had a fair share of minutes – I just want to keep going.”