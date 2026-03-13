Last time out, Palace returned to winning ways with a 2–1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at the Blackburn Rovers Training Centre.

Zach Marsh opened the scoring inside two minutes – making an immediate impact on his return from injury – and George King doubled Palace’s lead on 20 minutes after converting a pull-back from Rio Cardines.

The young Eagles were forced to withstand late pressure when Isaac Dunn fired a free-kick through the wall and past Harry Lee, but Palace held on to secure all three points.

Reflecting on the result, Whyte said: “I think we did well. We had to stick by each other during that game, especially after the unfortunate result against Sunderland.

“It was a big game for us that we needed to win. I think we pushed right from the start to the end, so it was a good result.”

With just four league games remaining, momentum is crucial in the race for the play-offs.

Whyte added: “100%, we need it. There aren’t many games left now, so to get into the play-offs we pretty much need to win every game.

“We need to stay together as a group and keep pushing each other to get the results.”