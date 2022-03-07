Skip navigation
10-player Palace Women suffer narrow defeat against Coventry

0
1
Wilkinson 67'

Crystal Palace Women, competing with 10 players, faced a narrow 0-1 defeat at home against Coventry United, after a goal from Katie Wilkinson gave secured the visitors three points.

Palace were forced into making their first substitution just 12 minutes into the game after Charley Clifford went down injured, being replaced by Kirsty Barton.

The first real opportunity of the game came from new signing Alex Hennessy. After a sequence of Palace play, Hennessy found herself one on one with the Coventry 'keeper, who pulled off a huge save to keep the game level.

Palace continued to press Coventry and Barton played a brilliant ball through to Molly Sharpe on goal, however her shot was saved by Lucy Thomas in goal and played back to Sophie McLean, who fired over the crossbar.

Coventry had their first real chance of the game moments later, with the ball crossed into the box and met by Katy Morris, whose header Palace 'keeper Chloe Morgan blocked.

Sharpe was fouled just outside the box to earn a Palace free kick, and stepped up to take it only for Thomas to make a routine save.

Just before half-time Morgan tipped over a long Coventry cross for a corner, taking the game into the break level.

There was a change at half-time with Emily Orman replacing an injured Chloe Morgan, who picked up a strain in the first-half.

Just minutes into the second-half Coventry were through on goal. Grace Coombs fouled the away striker which resulted in her being shown a straight red card, leaving the Eagles down to 10.

Coventry’s Mollie Green stepped up to take the resulting free kick but it was blocked by Palace's wall.

Despite being down to 10 the hosts continued to challenge Coventry. Sharpe was gifted the ball just inside the area and crossed it into the box, but her effort sailed past those in red and blue.

New signing Hennessy made an excellent run towards the box, but was unable to get a shot on goal as she was blocked by the away defence.

So it was Coventry who broke the deadlock in the 67th-minute, with a cross from Olivia Fergusson met by Katie Wilkinson and headed past Orman.

The Eagles continued to look for an equaliser, and deep into stoppage time were awarded a corner which Shiv Wilson delivered into the box, but it proved to be the final unsuccessul chance of a harsh game.

Next up Palace travel to Lewes to face them in the Women’s Championship.

Crystal Palace: Morgan (Orman 45), Johnson, Coombs (Red card), Pearse, Clifford (Barton 12), Sibley, Cowan (Farrow 78), Everett, McLean (68 Wilson), Sharpe, Hennessy (68 Churchill).

Subs not used: Baptiste, Nicol, Haines, Waldie.

Coventry United: Thomas (Colville 90), N’Dow, Wilcox (Fergusson 19), Green, Morris, Orthodoxou, Johnson, Estcourt, Thomas, Mann, Wilkinson.

Subs not used: Clark, Hartley, Riglar, McGrother.

