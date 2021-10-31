Dean Davenport reflects on Eagles' disappointing draw

“I feel like it's two points dropped,” he said in his post-match interview. “We should have gone on to win the game, it's not acceptable to be cruising again 2-0 to come back and concede two goals.

"I thought the two goals conceded were bad goals to concede, bad times to concede the goals as well. Especially when we're cruising in front, playing some of the best football we’ve played all season, so disappointment really."

Davenport praised some of his players' performances but believed some could have been better.

“Some played well I thought some lost the ball quite a lot. That's not acceptable after the week we've had in training. If we haven't got 11 players on the pitch, wanting to fight for the ball, wanting to make the passes and play forward then consequently, you're going to leave yourself open and that's what happened.”