Report: All-important three points earns Eagles first away win

Both teams started equally having their fair share of chances, however it was Coventry's Olivia Fergusson who opened up the score line in the 10th minute following a mistake by the Palace defence.

The goal provided Coventry with a confidence boost as they continued to be the dominant side, however they were unable to find a second goal.

Palace’s first opportunity come from No.15 Sophie McLean's sensational shot from outside the box, however it was deflected off the bar.

The clash was set for Coventry to head into the break leading, but Kirsty Barton had other ideas and slotted the ball past 'keeper Olivia Clark to level up the score line going to half-time.