Report: Five-star Palace win U15 Floodlit Cup South

Following on from a dominant display in the first-half, Palace almost added a fourth straight after the restart. Lusale fired narrowly over after pouncing on a misplaced pass from the Arsenal ‘keeper.
Arsenal managed to muster some fight in the second-half, though their efforts were cancelled out by astute Palace defending and the linesman’s offside flag.
On the hour-mark, Palace managed to secure their fourth. Casey doubled his tally from inside the six-yard box to put the game beyond any doubt.
The icing on the cake came when substitute Osei added a fifth just before full-time. He made an instant impact off the bench, scoring within eight minutes of coming on.
Arsenal had a chance late on to snatch a consolation goal, but a solid save from Whitworth ensured Palace’s clean sheet stayed intact.
There was no time added on and celebrations ensued immediately after the final whistle. Palace were crowned U15 Floodlit Cup South champions for the second successive season in a row and will now face Stoke City in the National final next week.
Details about the clash with the Potters will be available on cpfc.co.uk and the Official Palace Academy Twitter account.
Crystal Palace: Whitworth (GK), Walker-Smith, Muwana, Somade (Rowe, 71), Judd, Danaher, Okoli (Fasida, 62), Dean, Lusale (Angibeaud, 68), Casey (Bedzitko, 71), Oduro (Osei, 68).
Subs not used: Mason (GK), Ajagebu.