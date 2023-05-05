Report: Five-star Palace win U15 Floodlit Cup South

The Floodlit Cup is an U15 tournament, part of the Premier League's Youth Development Phase, designed to provide an experience of playing matches in the evening in tricky conditions. This is to ensure the players are prepared for similar situations as they progress to the Professional Development Phase and beyond into professional football.

The young Eagles compete in the U15 Floodlit Cup each season and have made at least the regional final in the previous four editions of the tournament. They last won it in 2019, with a number of familiar names such as Jack Wells-Morrison, Tayo Adaramola and Owen Goodman part of the winning squad.

Travelling to face Arsenal presented a tall order for the young Eagles, but they duly rose to the occasion and came out with a spring in their step. Oduro did well early on, directly running at the Arsenal defence and causing a lot of problems.