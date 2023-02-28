Report & Highlights: Debutants shine as dominant Palace win at Arsenal

An end-to-end game led to both sides being presented with opportunities early in the second-half, Arsenal’s Osman Kamara flashing a threatening set-piece across the Palace goalmouth just moments before Agbinone latched onto a loose pass at the back and forced Cooper into a plunging save.
A fine afternoon for Umeh at the Arsenal Training Centre ended with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining, the winger replaced by Basilio Socoliche after appearing to suffer from cramp.
Yet despite Arsenal mounting a succession of second-half attacks – repelled diligently by centre-backs Jemide and Jake Grante – it was Palace who continued to look the likelier to score on the break.
Kaleel Green did on one occasion beat Palace goalkeeper Jackson Izquierdo to the ball, but the Arsenal defender made too much contact with the delivery and headed well over.
A comfortable second-half drew to a close for Palace without too much further incident, save for a close-range miss from Maldini Kacurri with the last kick of the game.
But Quinn’s side’s dominance was already reflected in an impressive 3-1 away win which made it four games unbeaten for the young Eagles – and moved them up to second in the league.
Arsenal: Cooper (GK), Nichols, Robinson, Kacurri, Duamina, Ibrahim (Kabia, 64), Ferdinand, Gower, M’Hand, Kamara, Benjamin (Green, 64)
Subs not used: Okonkwo (GK), Small, Brown
Palace: Izquierdo (GK), Kporha, Grante, Jemide, Cardines, Reid, Austin, Gibbard (Obou, 69), Umeh (Socoliche, 74), Agbinone (Williams, 90), Marsh (Dixon, 90)
Subs not used: Eastwood (GK)