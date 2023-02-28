Report & Highlights: Debutants shine as dominant Palace win at Arsenal

Following a 2-2 home draw with Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, Rob Quinn’s Palace Under-18s’ side had a fresh look about it for the first of two engagements in north London this week, with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur to come on Saturday.

Full-back Rio Cardines made his return from international duty with Trinindad and Tobago Under-17s, while recent signing Dylan Reid made his Eagles debut in midfield, and there was a first start for fellow January arrival Franco Umeh.

Their Palace careers could not have got off to a better start. After a dominant opening spell, a throw-in towards Zach Marsh allowed the forward to spin his marker and roll the ball across the six-yard line for Umeh to sidefoot home on his full debut.

It was early momentum they sustained and, five minutes later, Cardines – from a wide angle on the left – caught Noah Cooper out at his near post with a cute effort. To Cooper’s credit, the ‘keeper managed to turn it onto the post. Scrambling, Ismail Oulad M’Hand did just about enough to prevent Umeh from converting the rebound merely yards out.

Palace attacks just kept on coming. On the quarter-of-an-hour mark, a cute reverse pass from Asher Agbinone allowed Cardines to check back inside, with only an outstretched Arsenal leg preventing the full-back’s goalbound strike from troubling Cooper.