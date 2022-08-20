U18s Report: Dixon brace sees young Eagles secure first win of the season

Summary
-
Rob Quinn made two changes to the side, with Kphora and Hindolo making their first starts
-
The two teams were evenly matched for the opening half hour
-
Adler Nascimento curled Palace ahead in the 36th minute
-
Six minutes later, Junior Dixon doubled the lead from close range
-
Joe Gibbard added a third for Palace on the stroke of half-time
-
Half-time: Aston Villa 0-3 Crystal Palace
-
Palace were in complete control in the second-half, enjoying a lot of the ball
-
Nascimento came close to adding a fourth with 15 minutes remaining
-
Dixon finished from close range to seal his brace and Palace’s fourth with five minutes remaining
-
Full-time: Aston Villa 0-4 Crystal Palace