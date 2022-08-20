U18s Report: Dixon brace sees young Eagles secure first win of the season

A week on from their opening day defeat to West Ham, the young Eagles were on the road for their first away game of the season against another claret at blue opponent - Aston Villa.

Rob Quinn made two changes to the side, with Caleb Kphora and Hindolo making their first starts of the season.

The two sides were evenly matched in the opening half an hour. Zach Marsh had a couple of half-chances which James Wright in the Palace goal was equal to. Hindolo put in a fantastic sliding challenge to deny Omari Kellerman inside the box.

Just after the half-hour mark, Adler Nascimento picked out the top corner with a scintillating curling effort from the edge of the box to put Palace in front. His goal capped off a well-worked move which was built up all the way from the back via 'keeper Jackson Izquierdo.

Villa looked to find an equaliser straight after going behind and came close with Kobei Moore firing narrowly wide inside the Palace box on the volley.

Six minutes after Nascimento put Palace in front, Junior Dixon doubled the lead. Marsh, who was played in by an excellent ball over the top from Mofe Jemide, slipped in a ball across the box from the wing and Dixon was in the right place at the right time to finish from close range past Wright.