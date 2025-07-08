Report: Palace beat National League champions Barnet

Crystal Palace Under-21s made a trip north of the river Thames to take on National League champions Barnet FC in their first game of pre-season ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Finding their footing after returning from their summer breaks, Palace quickly got into their stride in North London and threatened with the first real attempt of the game: a 20-yard strike from Asher Agbinone that was saved.

Barnet had a chance of their own from a corner, with Ollie Hawkins getting on the end of the ball in, however Trialist in the Palace goal stood tall and caught the goalbound effort.

Multiple corners followed for the hosts, though Palace managed to defend them well. Opportunities for Palace came and went, with Dean Benamar and Joe Gibbard both causing havoc for the Barnet defence.

The breakthrough did come just before the half-hour mark with Jemiah Umolu putting Palace in front. Gibbard went on a surging run through the middle of the park, skipping past challenges, before picking out the No. 9 on the edge of the box for a simple finish.