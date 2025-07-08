Report: Palace beat National League champions Barnet

Summary
Palace named a 22-man squad, with returning loanees and U18s stepping up
10: Agbinone’s shot from 20-yards is saved
13: Trialist saves well from a Barnet corner
21: Barnet threaten from multiple corners
26: Benamar almost forces an own goal with a free-kick
28 - GOAL: Umolu puts Palace ahead!
36 - GOAL: Hawkins levels for Barnet
37 - GOAL: Agbinone reclaims the lead for Palace
45+2 - GOAL: Agbinone gets another from the spot
HT: Barnet 1-3 Palace
55: Hill comfortably saves a Shelton effort from distance
62: Adaramola’s shot on the edge of the box is parried away
64: Glover fires narrowly wide for Barnet
70: Hill does well to save an effort from R. Browne
74: Osadebe’s shot is blocked inside the box
77: Nascimento is through, but he sees his effort tipped behind
82: Hill again denies R. Browne with another good save
FT: Barnet 1-3 Palace