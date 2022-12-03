Report: Palace U18s put in five-star display to see off Brighton

Brighton, perhaps due to being so much on the back foot in the first half, immediately seemed to be playing at a higher intensity, and the second half's opening moments were played almost exclusively in the Palace half.
But the young Eagles soon found their rhythm and landed a stunning two-goal salvo in quick time.
First, Kporha embarked on another surging run down the right and laid the ball across to Dixon, who was on hand to tap in. Then, Kaden Rodney took aim from distance and his shot deflected over the keeper and into the back of the net.
It was no more than Palace had deserved for a terrific spell of pressure, but nonetheless their efficiency in front of goal was something special. Palace continued to push in search of more goals, with Williams and Nascimento combining expertly, and regularly, down the left.
To perhaps sum up Brighton's day, they finally managed some pressure in the Eagles half and won a free kick right on the edge of the box, but the resulting effort ballooned high over the bar.
Quinn began to use his bench as the half wore on, but there was no let-up in his team’s intensity as the final ten approached. Brighton earned a succession of corners as they sought a consolation, and they nearly did but a near-post flick went past Izquierdo's far post.
In the end, it was Palace who added to their goal tally, landing a fifth with five minutes to go from substitute Asher Agbinone. The Eagles attacked at speed and Agbinone was able to slot a fine left-footed finish into the far corner.
It ended 5-0, perhaps apt for what had been a five-star away day display from Palace, whose quality and clinical finishing ultimately overpowered their hosts.
Brighton & Hove Albion: Reid, Knight, Mills, Tasker, Ryan, Albarus (Lee, 62), Smith, Jenks (Smith, 62), Moulton (Gulzar, 62), Gee, Bashir
Subs not used: Mansell, Owusu
Crystal Palace: Izquierdo, Kporha (Barton 74), Williams, Rodney, Grante, Jemide, Nascimento (Agbinone 78), Ozoh, Dixon (Socoliche 78), Bell (Cribbard 60), Marsh
Subs not used: Barton, Shala