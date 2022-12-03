Skip navigation
Report: Palace U18s put in five-star display to see off Brighton

Match reports
Brighton and Hove Albion U18
0
5
Crystal Palace U18
Marsh 9' 60'
Dixon 53'
Rodney 55'
Agbinone 85'

Crystal Palace Under-18s were in stunning form on Saturday as they recorded a comprehensive 5-0 win over Brighton, with a brace for Zach Marsh.

Summary

  • Palace make two changes from last weekend’s U18 PL encounter with Spurs
  • Kaden Rodney and David Ozoh make their first starts of the season
  • Palace take the lead on eight minutes when Zach Marsh fires home from the edge of the area
  • Junior Dixon and Adler Nascimento both hit the bar for the Eagles in the first-half
  • Half-time: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Crystal Palace
  • Palace double their lead through Dixon shortly into the second-halft
  • Kaden Rodney makes it three with a long-range effort on 55 minutes
  • Marsh grabs his second just before the hour as Palace run riot
  • Substitute Asher Agbinone completes the rout late on with a slide-rule finish
  • Full-time: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-5 Crystal Palace
It was a full-blooded start in wintry conditions down on the south coast with Brighton in the early ascendancy, Remiero Moulton blazing over the bar on six minutes with the first clear opening. But Palace went closer moments later, with Adler Nascimento cutting in dynamically from the left and firing in a wicked curling effort which cannoned back off the crossbar.

Palace were on top and they went ahead on eight minutes through Zach Marsh, the Eagles wideman collecting the ball in space on the right before clinically dispatching a low effort beyond Tommy Reid in the Brighton goal. That lead could've been extended shortly afterwards as Vonnte Williams lashed a left-foot shot from the edge of the area but Reid flew to his left to divert it behind.

It was all Palace as the visitors carved out a series of corners thereafter, but couldn't quite fashion any further clear-cut chances.

Brighton's Sahil Bashir roamed forward down the left to force a good save from Jackson Izquierdo on 20 minutes, but Palace resumed their control of the game with passes flowing through the lines at will, and their press restricting the Seagulls’ efforts to get on the attack.

Rob Quinn’s side could’ve extended their advantage just after the half hour, hitting the bar for the second time in the half through Junior Dixon, who did well to latch onto a loose ball in the area. The Eagles then went close again as skipper Fred Bell got on the end of a cross, but his connection drifted wide.

There was a flashpoint as half-time approached, with Brighton's Jake Gee appearing to fend off Marsh, with the referee deeming it worthy of a yellow card. Dixon came close to bundling home just before the break after a fine run and cross by Caleb Kporha, but Reid was able to smother the ball.

As a result, Palace went into the break with just the one goal lead.

Brighton, perhaps due to being so much on the back foot in the first half, immediately seemed to be playing at a higher intensity, and the second half's opening moments were played almost exclusively in the Palace half.

But the young Eagles soon found their rhythm and landed a stunning two-goal salvo in quick time.

First, Kporha embarked on another surging run down the right and laid the ball across to Dixon, who was on hand to tap in. Then, Kaden Rodney took aim from distance and his shot deflected over the keeper and into the back of the net.

It was no more than Palace had deserved for a terrific spell of pressure, but nonetheless their efficiency in front of goal was something special. Palace continued to push in search of more goals, with Williams and Nascimento combining expertly, and regularly, down the left.

To perhaps sum up Brighton's day, they finally managed some pressure in the Eagles half and won a free kick right on the edge of the box, but the resulting effort ballooned high over the bar.

Quinn began to use his bench as the half wore on, but there was no let-up in his team’s intensity as the final ten approached. Brighton earned a succession of corners as they sought a consolation, and they nearly did but a near-post flick went past Izquierdo's far post.

In the end, it was Palace who added to their goal tally, landing a fifth with five minutes to go from substitute Asher Agbinone. The Eagles attacked at speed and Agbinone was able to slot a fine left-footed finish into the far corner.

It ended 5-0, perhaps apt for what had been a five-star away day display from Palace, whose quality and clinical finishing ultimately overpowered their hosts.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Reid, Knight, Mills, Tasker, Ryan, Albarus (Lee, 62), Smith, Jenks (Smith, 62), Moulton (Gulzar, 62), Gee, Bashir

Subs not used: Mansell, Owusu

Crystal Palace: Izquierdo, Kporha (Barton 74), Williams, Rodney, Grante, Jemide, Nascimento (Agbinone 78), Ozoh, Dixon (Socoliche 78), Bell (Cribbard 60), Marsh

Subs not used: Barton, Shala

