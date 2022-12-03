Report: Palace U18s put in five-star display to see off Brighton

Summary

Palace make two changes from last weekend’s U18 PL encounter with Spurs

Kaden Rodney and David Ozoh make their first starts of the season

Palace take the lead on eight minutes when Zach Marsh fires home from the edge of the area

Junior Dixon and Adler Nascimento both hit the bar for the Eagles in the first-half

Half-time: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Crystal Palace

Palace double their lead through Dixon shortly into the second-halft

Kaden Rodney makes it three with a long-range effort on 55 minutes

Marsh grabs his second just before the hour as Palace run riot

Substitute Asher Agbinone completes the rout late on with a slide-rule finish

Full-time: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-5 Crystal Palace

It was a full-blooded start in wintry conditions down on the south coast with Brighton in the early ascendancy, Remiero Moulton blazing over the bar on six minutes with the first clear opening. But Palace went closer moments later, with Adler Nascimento cutting in dynamically from the left and firing in a wicked curling effort which cannoned back off the crossbar.

Palace were on top and they went ahead on eight minutes through Zach Marsh, the Eagles wideman collecting the ball in space on the right before clinically dispatching a low effort beyond Tommy Reid in the Brighton goal. That lead could've been extended shortly afterwards as Vonnte Williams lashed a left-foot shot from the edge of the area but Reid flew to his left to divert it behind.

It was all Palace as the visitors carved out a series of corners thereafter, but couldn't quite fashion any further clear-cut chances.

Brighton's Sahil Bashir roamed forward down the left to force a good save from Jackson Izquierdo on 20 minutes, but Palace resumed their control of the game with passes flowing through the lines at will, and their press restricting the Seagulls’ efforts to get on the attack.

Rob Quinn’s side could’ve extended their advantage just after the half hour, hitting the bar for the second time in the half through Junior Dixon, who did well to latch onto a loose ball in the area. The Eagles then went close again as skipper Fred Bell got on the end of a cross, but his connection drifted wide.

There was a flashpoint as half-time approached, with Brighton's Jake Gee appearing to fend off Marsh, with the referee deeming it worthy of a yellow card. Dixon came close to bundling home just before the break after a fine run and cross by Caleb Kporha, but Reid was able to smother the ball.

As a result, Palace went into the break with just the one goal lead.