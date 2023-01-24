Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Report: Palace Women defeated in Coventry thriller

Match reports
Coventry United Ladies
3
McAteer 3'
Morris 20'
Ryan-Doyle 42'
2
Crystal Palace Women
Hughes 28'
Blanchard 80'

Crystal Palace Women fell to a 3-2 defeat at Coventry United in a match which saw forward Rianna Dean return from long-term injury.

Summary:

  • Dean Davenport makes four changes to starting XI
  • Mary McAteer opens scoring for Coventry from close range after three minutes
  • Palace push forwards but Morris doubles hosts’ early lead
  • Hughes heads home quick response for Palace
  • Coventry extend advantage before half-time through Ryan-Doyle
  • HT: Coventry United 3-1 Palace
  • Another Hughes header hits the bar early in the second-half
  • Palace threaten from set-pieces in attempts to mount a comeback
  • Outstanding run from Bailey-Gayle tees up Blanchard to reduce deficit late on
  • FT: Coventry United 3-2 Palace

Following a heavy defeat to London City Lionesses in their previous game, manager Dean Davenport made four changes to his starting XI, with Fran Kitching returning in goal, alongside Chloe Arthur, Hollie Olding and Chloe Peplow.

On an ice-cold Sunday afternoon, it was apparent that it took Palace Women a few moments to warm into the game, as Coventry opened the scoring inside three minutes. Mary McAteer was hot on her feet, collecting a pass inside the six-yard box and finishing clinically.

Palace didn’t allow their heads to drop, however, and strove to reclaim possession, with both Elise Hughes and Annabel Blanchard having efforts on goal for the Eagles.

Women's Match Highlights: Coventry United 3 - 2 Crystal Palace

But after just 20 minutes, Palace were unpicked down the flanks once again, a well-worked throw-in from Coventry allowing McAteer to square for Katy Morris to slide home.

With renewed determination to fight back, it was crucial that the Eagles grabbed the game’s next goal – and so they did soon after, Felicity Gibbons’ positive cross-field run allowing her to feed Polly Doran, whose clipped cross was headed home by Hughes.

The goal spurred Palace on and they came close to an equaliser ten minutes later, Annabel Johnson rising highest from a set-piece, only to nod narrowly wide of the top-right corner.

Sadly, they were unable to see out the half with just a one-goal deficit as a slack Palace throw at the back gave Eleanor Ryan-Doyle the opportunity to intercept, sprint down the touchline and – from a tight angle – poke past Kitching in goal.

Once the game resumed after half-time, Palace appeared determined to redeem themselves, and came close to grabbing their second of the afternoon, only for Hughes’ back-post header – from another excellent Doran cross – to hit the bar, rather than the back of the net.

Frustration was building among the Palace players as they continued to threaten from set-pieces, dominating the game in an attacking sense without quite being able to take the chances they carved out.

With ten minutes left on the clock, a lifeline: substitute Paige Bailey-Gayle embarked on an excellent run from out wide, beating four players on the way to the edge of the box and playing in Blanchard, who slid a low finish into the bottom-corner to make it 3-2.

While no further clear opportunities presented themselves, there was reason for Palace to celebrate in the 86th minute as forward Rianna Dean – out injured since joining the club in the summer – was able to make her return to action from the bench.

Despite ultimately finishing on a loss, the dominant nature of Palace’s second-half will give Davenport’s side reason to be positive going into next weekend’s FA Cup fourth-round tie away at Durham.

Coventry United: Keating (GK), Mann, Alexander, Bartle (C), McAteer (Jhamat, 90+1), Thomas, Jones, Morris (Orthodoxou, 85), Ryan-Doyle, Will, Wiseman

Subs not used: Smith (GK), Whiteman (GK), Butler, Hoare, Rabjohn, Dudley-Jones

Palace: Kitching (GK), Johnson (C) (Waldie, 78), Filbey, Arthur (Bailey-Gayle, 73), Haines, Peplow, Blanchard, Olding (Guyatt, 86), Doran, Hughes (Dean, 86), Gibbons

Subs not used: Negri (GK), Sharpe

Related News

More News