Report: Palace Women defeated in Coventry thriller

Summary:
- Dean Davenport makes four changes to starting XI
- Mary McAteer opens scoring for Coventry from close range after three minutes
- Palace push forwards but Morris doubles hosts’ early lead
- Hughes heads home quick response for Palace
- Coventry extend advantage before half-time through Ryan-Doyle
- HT: Coventry United 3-1 Palace
- Another Hughes header hits the bar early in the second-half
- Palace threaten from set-pieces in attempts to mount a comeback
- Outstanding run from Bailey-Gayle tees up Blanchard to reduce deficit late on
- FT: Coventry United 3-2 Palace
Following a heavy defeat to London City Lionesses in their previous game, manager Dean Davenport made four changes to his starting XI, with Fran Kitching returning in goal, alongside Chloe Arthur, Hollie Olding and Chloe Peplow.
On an ice-cold Sunday afternoon, it was apparent that it took Palace Women a few moments to warm into the game, as Coventry opened the scoring inside three minutes. Mary McAteer was hot on her feet, collecting a pass inside the six-yard box and finishing clinically.
Palace didn’t allow their heads to drop, however, and strove to reclaim possession, with both Elise Hughes and Annabel Blanchard having efforts on goal for the Eagles.