Report: Palace Women defeated in Coventry thriller

But after just 20 minutes, Palace were unpicked down the flanks once again, a well-worked throw-in from Coventry allowing McAteer to square for Katy Morris to slide home.

With renewed determination to fight back, it was crucial that the Eagles grabbed the game’s next goal – and so they did soon after, Felicity Gibbons’ positive cross-field run allowing her to feed Polly Doran, whose clipped cross was headed home by Hughes.

The goal spurred Palace on and they came close to an equaliser ten minutes later, Annabel Johnson rising highest from a set-piece, only to nod narrowly wide of the top-right corner.

Sadly, they were unable to see out the half with just a one-goal deficit as a slack Palace throw at the back gave Eleanor Ryan-Doyle the opportunity to intercept, sprint down the touchline and – from a tight angle – poke past Kitching in goal.

Once the game resumed after half-time, Palace appeared determined to redeem themselves, and came close to grabbing their second of the afternoon, only for Hughes’ back-post header – from another excellent Doran cross – to hit the bar, rather than the back of the net.

Frustration was building among the Palace players as they continued to threaten from set-pieces, dominating the game in an attacking sense without quite being able to take the chances they carved out.

With ten minutes left on the clock, a lifeline: substitute Paige Bailey-Gayle embarked on an excellent run from out wide, beating four players on the way to the edge of the box and playing in Blanchard, who slid a low finish into the bottom-corner to make it 3-2.