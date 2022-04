The home side started well and nearly opened the scoring through Emma Kelly, however her shot just went wide of the post.

Both teams could have taken the lead late into the first-half: Sunderland’s Emily Scarr’s shot bounced off the post and led to a Palace counter-attack, with Millie Farrow also hitting the post from her effort.

The half-time whistle blew and both sides went into the second-half balanced, with all to play for after the break.