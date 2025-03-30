Skip navigation

      Report: Palace suffer defeat to title-chasing Arsenal at Sutton

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace Women
      0
      4
      Arsenal Women
      Mead 14' 90+1'
      Russo 26'
      Swaby 77'

      It wasn't to be for Palace Women, as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in front of a record-crowd at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.

      Summary:

      • Larisey drops out of the starting line-up, whilst Sharpe is handed a start from manager Smerud
      • 14: GOAL - The away side take the lead thanks to a stunning volley from Mead
      • 26: GOAL - The ball is given away cheaply and Russo capitalises to make it 0-2
      • 34: Caldentey flashes an effort just past the right post
      • 45: Stengel finds herself in a good position but can't keep her effort under the bar
      • HT: Palace 0-2 Arsenal
      • 52: Weerden has an audacious attempt from 25 yards out, but can't get it on target
      • 60: A smart save from Yañez denies Arsenal a third
      • 77: GOAL - Arsenal work the ball well down the left side and the ball finds the net by way of an own goal
      • 90: GOAL - Mead doubles her tally with another brilliant effort
      • FT: Palace 0-4 Arsenal

      2885 fans turned up to watch Palace face up against second-place Arsenal in what was an action packed day in South London.

      The Champions League semi-finalists took the lead 14 minutes in, thanks to a stunning volley from Lioness Beth Mead.

      The Gunners doubled their lead 12 minutes later, with Alessia Russo ruthlessly punishing a Palace giveaway on the edge of the area.

      Palace were inches away from pulling one back just before the half-time whistle, but Katie Stengel just couldn't keep her effort under the bar.

      Shae Yañez was called into action early into the second half, with the goalkeeper making a smart save on 60 minutes to deny a third goal for Arsenal.

      The Eagles managed to stifle the away side for most of the second half, with the Gunners being reduced to few chances.

      Despite Palace's hard work, Arsenal managed to kill the game off on 77 minutes.

      England international Chloe Kelly worked the ball cleverly down the left side, and the subsequent cross deflected off of Allyson Swaby and into the Palace net.

      In similarly sensational fashion, Mead then doubled her tally on the 90 minute mark with a wonderful long-range effort to make it 4-0 to Arsenal.

      Palace remain in 12th place in the league, with some of players set for to go on international duty over the coming weeks.

      When they return, Palace will face Chelsea away at Kingsmeadow with further details set to be announced soon.

      Palace: Yañez (GK), Woodham, Swaby, Nouwen, Nolan (Potter, 64), Cato, Green, Arthur (Riley, 64), Sharpe (Veje, 64), Weerden (Blanchard, 82), Larkin (Hughes, 79), Stengel

      Subs not used: Majasaari (GK), Green

      Arsenal: Domselaar (GK), Fox, Williamson (Reid, 84), Catley, Caldentey, Mead, Maanum (Pelova, 61), Wälti (Little, 61), Kelly, Nighswonger, Russo

      Subs not used: Zinsberger (GK), Little, Kafaji, Foord, Blackstenius, Ilestedt, Cooney-Cross

