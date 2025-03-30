Report: Palace suffer defeat to title-chasing Arsenal at Sutton

2885 fans turned up to watch Palace face up against second-place Arsenal in what was an action packed day in South London.

The Champions League semi-finalists took the lead 14 minutes in, thanks to a stunning volley from Lioness Beth Mead.

The Gunners doubled their lead 12 minutes later, with Alessia Russo ruthlessly punishing a Palace giveaway on the edge of the area.

Palace were inches away from pulling one back just before the half-time whistle, but Katie Stengel just couldn't keep her effort under the bar.