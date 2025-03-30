Report: Palace suffer defeat to title-chasing Arsenal at Sutton

Summary:
- Larisey drops out of the starting line-up, whilst Sharpe is handed a start from manager Smerud
- 14: GOAL - The away side take the lead thanks to a stunning volley from Mead
- 26: GOAL - The ball is given away cheaply and Russo capitalises to make it 0-2
- 34: Caldentey flashes an effort just past the right post
- 45: Stengel finds herself in a good position but can't keep her effort under the bar
- HT: Palace 0-2 Arsenal
- 52: Weerden has an audacious attempt from 25 yards out, but can't get it on target
- 60: A smart save from Yañez denies Arsenal a third
- 77: GOAL - Arsenal work the ball well down the left side and the ball finds the net by way of an own goal
- 90: GOAL - Mead doubles her tally with another brilliant effort
- FT: Palace 0-4 Arsenal