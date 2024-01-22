Report: Palace top PL Cup group with triumph over Birmingham

Five days on from securing qualification to the Premier League International Cup quarter finals with a 1-1 draw against Feyenoord, Crystal Palace Under-21s were back in action in the domestic Premier League Cup as they welcomed Birmingham City to south London.

Head coach Darren Powell named an unchanged side, with goalscorer Luke Plange continuing up front alongside Ademola Ola-Adebomi and the in-form Franco Umeh.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, hundreds of Palace fans were out in force at the VBS Community Stadium and their support from the off helped spur the side on.

The Eagles enjoyed a lot of the ball early on and managed to make their advantage in possession count by going a goal to the good after 10 minutes. A well worked move out from the back saw Joe Sheridan pick out Jadan Raymond and the midfielder went on a surging run through the middle.

He struck a fierce shot from 20-yards out which hit the base of the post and cannoned back out into the path of Umeh. He cut it back across into the path of Plange and the forward couldn’t miss as he scored his second in as many games.