Report: Palace top PL Cup group with triumph over Birmingham

Summary
-
Powell names the same XI that drew with Feyenoord in midweek
-
Raymond strikes the base of the post, but Plange puts Palace ahead 11 minutes in
-
Reid and Raymond see fierce strikes stopped by Birmingham ‘keeper Mayo
-
Whitworth stops Donovan’s shot at a narrow angle half an hour in
-
Devenny almost rounds off a great move from back to front with 10 minutes to go
-
Ola-Adebomi comes close to doubling the lead just before half-time
-
HT: Palace 1-0 Birmingham
-
Whitworth denies Dixon early on in the second-half
-
Raymond gets a well-deserved goal and doubles the lead on the hour-mark
-
Dixon hits the bar from the spot in the 71st minute
-
Imray seals all three points with six minutes of normal time remaining
-
FT: Palace 3-0 Birmingham