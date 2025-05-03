Report: Fasida scores stunner as Palace draw with Brighton

Summary
Five changes as Whitworth makes debut in goal
10 - GOAL: Whyte puts Palace ahead early on
12: Casey is in behind for a second, but is denied by the goalkeeper
14 - GOAL: Walker-Smith heads home to double the lead
33: Casey is in behind again, but is again denied by the goalkeeper
45: Dashi’s 20-yard effort is parried away
45+2: Whyte nearly gets a third, but his point blank header is saved
HT: Palace 2-0 Brighton
51: Casey has it in the back of the net, but it’s ruled out for offside
56: Danaher is denied by the ‘keeper
65: Somade makes a good block to deny Brighton
74 - GOAL: Brighton pull one back through Silsby
76 - GOAL: Ibrahim quickly nets another to equalise
78 - GOAL: Brighton take the lead through Silsby
82: Benamar’s effort from a corner is blocked
84: Brownlie leads a breakaway, but Palace can't capitalise
89 - GOAL: Fasida nets a stunning strike from 25-yards out to draw Palace level
FT: Palace 3-3 Brighton