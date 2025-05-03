Report: Fasida scores stunner as Palace draw with Brighton

In their final game of the Under 18 Premier League South campaign, Crystal Palace U18s welcomed rivals Brighton & Hove Albion to Copers Cope, aiming to finish the season as strongly as possible.

There were five changes to the side, with goalkeeper Harry Whitworth making his debut at U18s level between the sticks - he is the younger brother of first-team goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.

The other changes saw Charlie Walker-Smith and Matteo Dashi returning from injury to make their first appearances since December and October respectively, while Joel Drakes-Thomas and Jacob Fasida also returned to the squad.

Palace took the lead early on with 10 minutes on the clock, in their first attack of the game. Drakes-Thomas had space to run into down the right and managed to deliver a ball towards the far post where Whyte was lurking.

Playing as a left wing-back, Whyte saw his initial header cannon back off the bar before reacting instinctively to force in the rebound.