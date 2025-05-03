Skip navigation

      Report: Fasida scores stunner as Palace draw with Brighton

      Crystal Palace Under-18s finished their U18 Premier League South campaign in a topsy turvy manner, on a sunny Saturday morning at Copers Cope. An early two-goal lead courtesy of goals from Tyler Whyte and Charlie Walker-Smith was overturned by Brighton in the second-half, before a last-gasp screamer from Jacob Fasida ensured a point for either side.

      Summary

      • Five changes as Whitworth makes debut in goal

      • 10 - GOAL: Whyte puts Palace ahead early on

      • 12: Casey is in behind for a second, but is denied by the goalkeeper

      • 14 - GOAL: Walker-Smith heads home to double the lead

      • 33: Casey is in behind again, but is again denied by the goalkeeper

      • 45: Dashi’s 20-yard effort is parried away

      • 45+2: Whyte nearly gets a third, but his point blank header is saved

      • HT: Palace 2-0 Brighton

      • 51: Casey has it in the back of the net, but it’s ruled out for offside

      • 56: Danaher is denied by the ‘keeper

      • 65: Somade makes a good block to deny Brighton

      • 74 - GOAL: Brighton pull one back through Silsby

      • 76 - GOAL: Ibrahim quickly nets another to equalise

      • 78 - GOAL: Brighton take the lead through Silsby

      • 82: Benamar’s effort from a corner is blocked

      • 84: Brownlie leads a breakaway, but Palace can't capitalise

      • 89 - GOAL: Fasida nets a stunning strike from 25-yards out to draw Palace level

      • FT: Palace 3-3 Brighton

      In their final game of the Under 18 Premier League South campaign, Crystal Palace U18s welcomed rivals Brighton & Hove Albion to Copers Cope, aiming to finish the season as strongly as possible.

      There were five changes to the side, with goalkeeper Harry Whitworth making his debut at U18s level between the sticks - he is the younger brother of first-team goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.

      The other changes saw Charlie Walker-Smith and Matteo Dashi returning from injury to make their first appearances since December and October respectively, while Joel Drakes-Thomas and Jacob Fasida also returned to the squad.

      Palace took the lead early on with 10 minutes on the clock, in their first attack of the game. Drakes-Thomas had space to run into down the right and managed to deliver a ball towards the far post where Whyte was lurking.

      Playing as a left wing-back, Whyte saw his initial header cannon back off the bar before reacting instinctively to force in the rebound.

      The young Eagles were a goal to the good and were quickly in search of a second. It nearly came immediately as Benji Casey was slipped in behind, though Finley Taylor charged out of his goal to deny him.

      A second did come just a couple of minutes later as the returning Walker-Smith glanced a header in perfectly. It was centre-back to centre-back as Fasida played perfect ball towards the near post, where Walker-Smith rose highest.

      The first-half continued in much of a similar vein, with Palace continuing to create chances and stifle any of Brighton’s attempts. Dashi saw an effort from 20-yards out parried away, while Casey was again in behind and denied by Taylor.

      In first-half stoppage time, Whyte came agonisingly close to getting a third to potentially put the game to bed. Drakes-Thomas again down the right put in a dangerous ball to the far post that was met by Casey, his stooping header was parried up and eventually away by the ‘keeper.

      After the break Palace were still in control and even had the ball in the back of the net again, following a great ball from Whyte into Casey, but the latter was adjudged to have been offside in the build up.

      Euan Danaher, who had one of his strikes against West Bromwich Albion nominated for Goal of the Month in April, nearly added a third after going on a surging run through the middle of the park, though his finish was parried behind by the ‘keeper.

      Past the hour-mark and Brighton had chances of their own, though the Palace defence stood tall with good defending from Fasida, Sean Somade and Walker-Smith.

      With just over 15 minutes remaining Brighton launched a spectacular comeback to take the lead from 2-0 down in five minutes. Tyler Silsby netted the initial goal to halve the deficit and then the third to put them ahead, in between Isaiah Ibrahim’s leveller.

      This massive swing in momentum meant Palace were now chasing a game they had previously been in control over for the past 60-70 minutes. In doing so, Dean Benamar saw an effort blocked following a corner, while Rylan Brownlie nearly led a perfect breakaway.

      It looked as though Palace were going to lose on the final day to their bitter rivals, but a moment of magic from Fasida saved the day on the stroke of stoppage time .

      Brownlie’s ball in after a corner was headed back out and the centre-back was running onto it and smashed home a 25-yard stunner from distance on his left foot.

      A late, late free-kick in the 95th minute looked threatening from Brighton, but it ultimately came to nothing. Fasida’s late equaliser ensured that the side were guaranteed of at least fifth depending on remaining fixtures in the league.

      Palace: Whitworth (GK), Walker-Smith, Whyte, Danaher, Somade, Fasida, Drakes-Thomas (Benamar, HT), Adams-Collman (Martin, 87), Casey, Williams (Brownlie, 71), Dashi (Okoli, 77).

      Sub not used: Judd.

      Brighton: Taylor (GK), Hayden (Newnham-Reeve, 90+4), Outen, Ademola, Mackley, Middleton (Alakiu, 88), Lawson (Ibrahim, 62), Nti, Parsons (Anah, 62), Kasvosve (Trialist, 62), Silsby.

