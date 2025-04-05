Skip navigation

      Report & Highlights: Superb Palace hold on for dramatic win over Brighton

      Crystal Palace
      2
      Mateta 3'
      Muñoz 55'
      1
      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Welbeck 31'

      Crystal Palace completed a first league double over Brighton since 1933 – and a first ever in the top-flight – after Daniel Muñoz’s wonderful winner on an extraordinary afternoon at Selhurst Park.

      Summary:

      • One change for Palace as Kamada replaces Clyne.
      • 2 – GOAL: Dream start for the Eagles as JP Mateta smashes home from just inside the box.
      • 8: Eze nearly makes it 2-0 after some wonderful close control. His shot goes just wide of the post, with the Brighton defence rocking.
      • 14: Henderson makes a quickfire double save from Baleba and Welbeck to keep Palace’s lead intact.
      • 31 – GOAL: A decent ball from Minteh on the right sees Welbeck gets in front of his man and slides past Dean Henderson from six-yards out.
      • HALF-TIME: PALACE 1-1 Brighton
      • 55 – GOAL: Daniel Muñoz fires Palace back into the lead after some great work from Ebere Eze.
      • 68: Nketiah goes down in the box under a challenge but it is deemed to be simulation by the referee.
      • 78: Nketiah is sent off for a second yellow card, following a high challenge on van Hecke.
      • 87: Guéhi is sent off for a second yellow card, following a late challenge on Gruda.
      • 95: Brighton also receive a red card during a frantic finale - after Kamada is brought down by van Hecke, who gets his second yellow.
      • 96: Chilwell’s free-kick goes just over the crossbar.
      • 102: Henderson makes a brilliant save to deny Ayari a dramatic equaliser.
      • FULL-TIME: Palace 2-1 Brighton.
      2 minute highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

      Palace led Brighton early on when Jean-Philippe Mateta superbly finished, but the visitors hit back when Danny Welbeck struck just after the half hour mark.

      But Muñoz struck what proved to the winner early in the second half with a stunning finish, drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

      Palace lost both Eddie Nketiah and Marc Guéhi to red cards in a frantic last 15 minutes – but the nine men managed to hold on during an extended injury time, with Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke also sent off.

      Oliver Glasner made one change as the Eagles were looked to make it seven games unbeaten in all competitions – Daichi Kamada replacing Nathaniel Clyne, with Jefferson Lerma stepping into defence.

      And a raucous Selhurst Park were able to enjoy a dream start after just four minutes.

      A lovely pass between the lines from Ebere Eze found Jean-Philippe Mateta inside the box. The Frenchman picked his spot and smashed home a superb finish, for his 13th Premier League goal of the campaign.

      It was fully deserved for a flying start. The Eagles moved the ball at a ferocious speed early on – Eze coming inches away from making it 2-0 only four minutes later when his shot deflected beyond the post. But Brighton were always going to make a game of it and slowly dragged themselves back into the contest.

      They came close to an equaliser just before the quarter hour mark, only for Dean Henderson to make an excellent double save. First he tipped away Carlos Baleba’s low effort, before reacting instantly to deny Danny Welbeck from close range.

      Despite a couple of lively runs from Ismaïla Sarr, Palace struggled to regularly test Verbruggen in the Brighton goal.

      And they were punished just after the half hour mark, Minteh managed to find space down the Palace left channel and sent over a teasing cross to the back post.

      It managed to reach Welbeck who, with an outstretched boot, flicked the ball past Henderson and into the goal. That goal seemed to stun Palace temporarily and bar one effort from Eze they failed to threaten the Albion goal.

      The two sides went in level at the break and at that point it already looked a tough one to call.

      But it was the Eagles who would again fly out of the traps after the restart. Eze, who was all on his own on the left-hand side, was able to run at the Brighton backline and cut inside.

      He had the presence of mind to pick out Muñoz on the opposite flank, who drove a low, powerful shot into the bottom far corner.

      The smart finish from the Colombian had Selhurst Park bouncing, with Brighton now the side left looking stunned.

      Oliver Glasner then made his first substitute of the day with Ben Chilwell replacing Tyrick Mitchell at wing-back, while Brighton introduced Joao Pedro in an attempt to turn the tide.

      Forward Eddie Nketiah also came off the bench for Palace, replacing Mateta, and was immediately involved in the next major flashpoint of the afternoon.

      Running at speed into the Albion penalty area, Nketiah went down under a challenge – only for referee Anthony Taylor to book him for simulation.

      Ten minutes later he was sent off for a second yellow. Attempting to control a high lofted pass downfield, Nketiah’s boot connected with Brighton’s van Hecke and he was shown the red card.

      That meant Palace had to see out the closing stages a man down, with Henderson called into action to make a smart save from Brighton substitute Solly March.

      A one-man advantage then become a two-man advantage as we headed into 12 minutes of injury time, with skipper Marc Guéhi sent off for a second yellow card, after his challenge on Brajan Gruda.

      By this point, Joel Ward had come on for his first Premier League appearance of the season, Maxence Lacroix departing after a head collision with Joao Pedro.

      In a frantic finish, Brighton threw everything they had forward – Carlos Baleba missing a huge chance when firing wide from just outside the penalty area. Henderson was called into action to make one final save, while at the other end Daichi Kamada might have sealed the win.

      He was instead brought down by van Hecke, who himself saw red for a second yellow card.

      But despite the chaotic finish and lengthy injury time added on, Palace held on for a famous win.

      Palace: Henderson (GK), Lacroix (Ward, 90), Guéhi, Lerma, Muñoz, Wharton (Hughes, 82), Kamada, Mitchell (Chilwell, 63), Sarr, Eze (Devenny, 82), Mateta (Nketiah, 62).

      Subs: Turner (GK) Clyne, Esse, França.

      Brighton: Verbruggen (GK), Hinshelwood (Wieffer, 93), van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan (Ayari, 81), Baleba, Gomez (Gruda, 72), Minteh (March, 72), O'Riley (Pedro, 63) Mitoma (Adingra, 63) Welbeck.

      Subs: Rushworth (GK), Cashin, Tasker.

      AS IT HAPPENED

