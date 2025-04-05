Report & Highlights: Superb Palace hold on for dramatic win over Brighton

Oliver Glasner made one change as the Eagles were looked to make it seven games unbeaten in all competitions – Daichi Kamada replacing Nathaniel Clyne, with Jefferson Lerma stepping into defence.

And a raucous Selhurst Park were able to enjoy a dream start after just four minutes.

A lovely pass between the lines from Ebere Eze found Jean-Philippe Mateta inside the box. The Frenchman picked his spot and smashed home a superb finish, for his 13th Premier League goal of the campaign.

It was fully deserved for a flying start. The Eagles moved the ball at a ferocious speed early on – Eze coming inches away from making it 2-0 only four minutes later when his shot deflected beyond the post. But Brighton were always going to make a game of it and slowly dragged themselves back into the contest.

They came close to an equaliser just before the quarter hour mark, only for Dean Henderson to make an excellent double save. First he tipped away Carlos Baleba’s low effort, before reacting instantly to deny Danny Welbeck from close range.