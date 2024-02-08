Report: Eagles edged out of Youth Cup by Chelsea

Summary:

The Eagles were bidding to reach the Youth Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2009/10 – when their side included Wilfried Zaha – but faced stiff opposition in nine-time winners Chelsea, who won five consecutive Youth Cups last decade.

Backed by a sizeable crowd at Selhurst Park, who battled the elements to lend their support from SE25, Rob Quinn’s Palace team got off to an excellent start.

With just eight minutes on the clock, a dart from midfield by George King – who had scored twice in the third-round to defeat Plymouth Argyle – culminated in a slide-rule pass for top scorer Zach Marsh to race onto. With Chelsea ‘keeper Max Merrick sliding in to block, Marsh poked the ball goalwards – but his effort was smothered.

Sadly, it was to prove Marsh’s last contribution, the forward being replaced by Matteo Dashi moments later after appearing to clutch his hamstring.

With their captain withdrawn, Palace turned to another huge attacking influence this season in Jesse Derry, whose whipped corner kick caused mayhem in the Chelsea box. Cleared as far as Seb Williams on the edge of the area, his powerful strike was parried by Merrick, who scrambled to block Asher Agbinone’s attempted follow-up.

Palace’s early energy was paying dividends and it was Agbinone who, winning the ball high from a Chelsea defender, found himself running in on goal from the angle. With Dashi prime for a square ball, however, the Palace attacker hesitated on whether to go for goal himself; tackled, the ball broke to Williams, whose sweeping shot was saved by Merrick.

It took as long as 20 minutes for Chelsea to register any attacking threat of note in the game, Tyrique George drifting in from the left flank before fizzing a low shot into the side-netting.

The next spell of the game passed without much incident, but it was the visitors who finished the first-half with the greater flourish, a succession of corners testing Palace ‘keeper Billy Eastwood and his backline.

It was with Chelsea’s fourth and final corner they enjoyed the pick of the first-half chances, Reiss-Alexander Denny’s in-swinging delivery finding Harrison Murray-Campbell unmarked in the six-yard area; the defender somehow conspired to head over the bar.