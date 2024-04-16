Report: Palace power past Toffees to reach PL International Cup Final

Summary:

Four changes for Palace in bid to reach back-to-back International Cup finals

Grehan, Ozoh, Umeh and Rak-Sakyi all start; Williams, Watson, Rodney and Mathurin move to bench

Clear openings for Everton early on but Kouyate & Hunt both mis-kick

Metcalfe draws fine save from Whitworth moments later

Palace’s Trialist off-target when through on goal as tie begins to open up

Imray effort deflected narrowly wide as Palace press for breakthrough

No. 2 then flashes effort across goal after collecting from Rak-Sakyi

Umeh strokes home to give Palace the lead on the stroke of half-time

HT: Palace 1-0 Everton

Rodney and Mathurin replace Ozoh and Rak-Sakyi at half-time

Trialist slams home within minutes of the restart to double Palace’s lead

Fine solo run from Mathurin draws low save from Crellin

Toffees pull one back on the hour as low cross from Metcalfe flies all the way in

Trialist denied immediately afterwards from close range by fine Crellin block

Imray crashes home a third from tight angle after Devenny’s clever reverse ball

Whitworth denies Kouyate and Metcalfe with superb late saves

Metcalfe penalty for Everton creeps into the corner to set up tense finale

Devenny dispatches injury-time counter-attack to seal Palace's progression

FT: Palace 4-2 Everton

With reigning champions PSV Eindhoven having already qualified for the final, Palace were hoping to set-up back-to-back finals in the competition against the Dutch outfit – and maybe even claim a measure of revenge for last year’s extra-time defeat.

Darren Powell’s side were bolstered by the availability of first-team regulars David Ozoh, on the bench for the weekend’s win at Anfield, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who was enjoying his first match minutes since featuring briefly for the Under-21s in early February.

Also joining the starting line-up was defender Sean Grehan, his first appearance since returning from his loan at Carlisle; and Franco Umeh, who recently made his non-competitive first-team bow against Bodø/Glimt in Marbella.

A vociferous home crowd of just shy of 800 at Selhurst roared on the boys in red and blue, but with both teams keen not to give much away, defences proved well on top in the early stages – that is until Everton missed two gilt-edged opportunities on the 15-minute mark.

A fine cross-field pass saw right-back Roman Dixon run clear down the flank, and when his low ball in took a deflection towards Katia Kouyate, the Everton forward swung his leg at it, wildly mis-kicking into the path of fellow striker Mackenzie Hunt, who also somehow swiped and connected only with air.

After Palace scrambled behind, Everton went short from the corner, and Metcalfe bent in a high cross which threatened to loop in at the far post – forcing Joe Whitworth to be on his toes to back-pedal and palm the ball behind.

Where Everton should have gone ahead at one end, Palace then ought to have taken the lead at the other within seconds; a clipped ball round the corner from Mofe Jemide was inadvertently looped forwards via an Everton boot, and the Eagles’ Trialist – out of nowhere – was suddenly clean through. With the 'keeper advancing, the No. 9 took his effort early – but swept his shot across goal, rolling wide of the far post.

The flurry of chances paved way to a spell of Palace enjoying greater territory, if not much to show for it – but Danny Imray was proving a constant live-wire and, after seeing one shot deflect narrowly wide, linked up superbly with Rak-Sakyi on the wing, racing onto a reverse pass but slotting his effort off target from a tight angle.

Four minutes into first-half injury-time, just as it appeared that defences would finish the period on top, Palace found a deserved breakthrough.

The move was started and finished by Umeh, whose header on the halfway line set Justin Devenny racing towards the Everton box. Making an overlapping run, Trialist did well to receive the pass and show quick feet to dance to the byline, and his reverse pass found Umeh in plenty of space at the near post to sweep home for his 10th goal of the season.