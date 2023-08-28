Report & Highlights: Fulham hit five past Palace at Selhurst

Just over a week from defeat with 10-men against Reading, Crystal Palace Under-21s took the pitch at Selhurst Park for the first time in the new campaign as they welcomed Fulham.

Head coach Darren Powell made two changes to the side, with Seán Grehan and Adler Nascimento coming on for Joe Sheridan and Dylan Reid.

Fulham took the lead just three minutes in through Tyrell Works. A through ball from Martial Godo slipped the winger in and after checking back on his run he managed to slot home on his left foot.

Whitworth was called into action almost immediately to stop the visitors from doubling their lead, making a strong save at his near post and then saving a deflected free-kick from Godo shortly afterwards.

Just over 15 minutes in, Franco Umeh was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box. Matt Dibley-Dias stepped up for Fulham from 12-yards, but Whitworth was equal to his effort to prevent Fulham from doubling their lead.