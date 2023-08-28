Report & Highlights: Fulham hit five past Palace at Selhurst

Summary
-
Grehan and Nascimento come in for Sheridan and Reid
-
Fulham take the lead three minutes in through Tyrell Works
-
Whitworth pulls off a strong save at the near post
-
McCoy-Splatt wins a penalty, though Whitworth saves Dibley-Dias’ effort
-
Godo adds a second for Fulham 26 minutes in
-
Donnell makes it three for the visitors just before half-time
-
Wells-Morrison pulls one back in first-half stoppage time
-
HT: Palace 1-3 Fulham
-
New signing Devenny hits the crossbar five minutes after the restart
-
Tanton notches a fourth for Fulham just after the hour-mark
-
Godo gets a brace a few minutes later
-
Palace force an own goal in the 90th minute
-
FT: Palace 2-5 Fulham