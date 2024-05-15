Report: Heroic Palace U21s claim 23/24 PL International Cup from PSV

Summary:

Eagles face Jong PSV at Selhurst Park in repeat of last year’s Final

Palace make three changes from defeat to Liverpool in Premier League 2 play-offs

Dutch outfit start brightly and test the Eagles’ back line

Umeh heads over from Devenny’s corner after 15 minutes

Nassoh places wide from good opportunity moments later

Ola-Adebomi denied by goal-saving challenge on the half-hour

Whitworth denies Abed twice in quick succession

‘Keeper then makes two spectacular saves on the stroke of half-time

HT: Palace 0-0 Jong PSV

Palace break early in the second-half but Umeh cannot dig out the cross

Uneken sidefoots wide from near the penalty spot

Deflected Umeh strike gives Eagles the lead midway through second-half

Irishman then denied by a robust challenge from Emmanuel Van der Blaak

Nassoh’s deflected shot strikes the bar and Kwaaitaal spurns the rebound

Devenny pulls wide from Mathurin’s late pull-back

Rak-Sakyi curls wide from inside the box

Palace weather late aerial siege, defending superbly as a unit

FT: Palace 1-0 Jong PSV

Palace U21s win the 2023/24 Premier League International Cup!

Having seen off the likes of Athletic Club, Benfica, Feyenoord, Monaco, Wolves and Everton en route to a second successive final, the Young Eagles were out for a taste of revenge following last year’s defeat to the same opposition, which – against the run of play, perhaps – finished 3-1 to Jong PSV after extra-time.

They were backed by another strong attendance – with over 2,000 tickets sold ahead of kick-off – on a glorious early summer’s eve in SE25.

After exiting the Premier League 2 play-offs in dramatic fashion to Liverpool earlier this month, Palace were bolstered by Ademola Ola-Adebomi’s presence up front and the return of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to the starting XI, with the winger having recently netted a PL2 hat-trick against Tottenham.

Craig Farquhar and Umeh also came back into the side, with Kofi Balmer, Noah Watson and John-Kymani Gordon dropping out of Darren Powell’s team from the trip to Merseyside.

Once again, however, Jong PSV came into the final off the back of a season of senior football in the Dutch third division, and their greater experience told in the early stages as they retained possession and frequently switchd the play from flank to flank.

They almost created the first clear opportunity five minutes in with a clever pass for Emir Bars down the left – but across came Kaden Rodney for Palace with a strong tackle to prevent his passage to goal.

PSV continued to force their hosts to be on their toes defensively in the opening 10 minutes, as the Dutch team played a number of neat low crosses into the box, but Farquhar and Jemide stood firm.