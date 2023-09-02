Report: Scintillating Palace hit Liverpool for six

Summary

Quinn makes three changes to the side which beat Reading last time out

Mustapha puts Palace ahead six minutes in

King heads home a second for Palace on his first start

Marsh adds a third just before half-time

Liverpool pull one back in first-half stoppage time through Danns

HT: Palace 3-1 Liverpool

Derry nets his fifth goal of the season shortly after half-time

Eastwood denies Liverpool with a strong double save

Morrison’s effort is tipped onto the bar by Eastwood in the 75th minute

Marsh secures his brace after lax Liverpool defending

Marsh seals hat-trick just before second-half stoppage time

FT: Palace 6-1 Liverpool

A week on from the 2-1 win against Reading, which saw the side go top of the Under 18 Premier League South table, Crystal Palace U18s began their campaign in the Premier League Cup against Liverpool.

Head coach Rob Quinn made three changes to the side, with Caleb Kporha, George King and Seb Williams coming in for Kai-Reece Adams-Collman, Mofe Jemide and Tyler Whyte.

Palace were pressing from the front and causing problems for the visitors early on. They made their early pressure count by finding the breakthrough six minutes in.

Hindolo Mustapha did brilliantly to intercept a pass to Ben Trueman just outside the box and raced towards goal with the ball in his stride. He coolly slotted into the side netting to give the young Eagles the lead.

After going a goal ahead, Quinn’s side kept pushing in search of another. They duly got a second just over 10 minutes later through King on his first start of the season.