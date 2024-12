Palace are back home for our final game of 2024, as we welcome Southampton to Selhurst Park for a 15:00 (GMT) kick-off.

The Eagles Boxing Day point on the road at Bournemouth gives us 17 so far in the Premier League, with today marking the halfway stage of the season.

A win would not only provide the perfect ending to the calendar year, but also potentially see us move up a place to 15th in the table.