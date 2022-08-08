U21s Report: Mateta brace fires Palace into winning PL2 start

Much like the game against Arsenal on the opening day of the 2022/23 Premier League Season, the Eagles were greeted with rapturous applause by the Palace faithful at Selhurst Park as they began their own campaign in the Premier League 2 Division 1.

Manager Paddy McCarthy named a formidable side, featuring six first-team players. Summer signings Chris Richards and Malcolm Ebiowei started, whilst experienced striker Jean-Philippe Mateta led the line.

Despite the support the young Eagles received, it was Brighton who emerged with a spring in their step. The visitors forced Owen Goodman into an early save after a quick incisive breakaway within the opening five minutes.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, who featured off the bench against Arsenal, opened the scoring for the young Eagles just moments later. He swept home Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s cross inside the box, past a helpless James Beadle in the Brighton goal.

The visitors pegged Palace back almost immediately. Evan Ferguson reacted quickest from the second phase of a corner to fire an effort on goal which unfortunately deflected off Jake O’Brien and nestled in the back of the net.