U21s Report: Mateta brace fires Palace into winning PL2 start

Summary
Paddy McCarthy named a formidable side, with six first-teamers involved
Brighton did well early on, forcing Owen Goodman into an early save
Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring for the Eagles in the eighth minute
Brighton pegged one back almost immediately through Evan Ferguson
Goodman pulled off a fingertip save to deny Ferguson on the half-hour mark
Malcolm Ebiowei slotted home in the 38th minute to restore the lead for Palace
Mateta secured his brace just two minutes later
Half-time: Crystal Palace 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi had a quickfire double chance early on in the second-half
Play was interrupted due to an injury to Julio Enciso near the hour-mark
Andy Moran pulled another goal back for Brighton in the 72nd minute
Brighton hit the post and came close to levelling late on
Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-2 Brighton & Hove Albion