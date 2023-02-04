U21s Report: Palace lose out in fierce Dinamo Zagreb encounter

Despite defeat to Manchester City, Under-21s manager Paddy McCarthy kept faith with the same outfield side as earlier in the week. The only change to his XI saw goalkeeper Jackson Izquierdo introduced for Joe Whitworth, who was involved in first-team action.

Palace duly set about their task with purpose, David Omilabu forcing Zagreb ‘keeper Antonio Rajic to palm away a stinging cross after some quick thinking from David Ozoh at a free-kick.

The visitors themselves had an early spring in their step, however, following an impressive 3-1 win over Stoke City in midweek, and were aware that another win at Champion Hill would put themselves in a strong position for qualification.

The Eagles did not help themselves initially, with some early wayward passing gifting a shooting opportunity to Matekovic from the edge of the box, but Izquierdo plunged low to his left to turn the ball around the post impressively.

From the subsequent set-piece, Palace were indebted to their goalkeeper once more, the 18-year-old impressing on his first Under-21s start by plunging in front of Dinamo forward Fran Topil, to whom the ball had dropped kindly.

The early warning signs were sadly not heeded, and after 15 minutes Mark Brkljca, intercepting the ball near to the Palace area, fired in a rasping effort across Izquierdo and in off the base of the post.

The Premier League International Cup is designed to give domestic academies the opportunity to hone their trade against different styles from teams abroad, and in Dinamo Zagreb, McCarthy’s young Eagles came up against a physical side unafraid of a tactical foul or two.