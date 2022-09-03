Skip navigation
U21s Report: First-half Gordon hat-trick sinks Spurs

Match reports
Crystal Palace U21
3
Gordon 5' 31' 40'
0
Tottenham Hotspur U21

A first-half hat-trick from John-Kymani Gordon saw Crystal Palace Under-21s comfortably see off London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at a sunny Selhurst Park.

Summary

  • Paddy McCarthy made three changes to the side, with Owen Goodman, Kaden Rodney and Killian Phillips coming back in to the fold

  • John-Kymani Gordon opened the scoring for Palace six minutes in

  • Spurs hit the post through Kallum Cesay in the 25th minute

  • Gordon got his and Palace’s second just after the half-hour mark

  • With three minutes left in the half, Gordon sealed his hat-trick from close range

  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur

  • Chances were few and far between in the second-half

  • Phillips fired over the bar from the edge of the box early on in the half

  • Spurs efforts did not test Goodman in the Palace goal

  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Four days on from the 0-2 triumph over Swindon Town in the Papa John’s Trophy, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to Selhurst Park.

Manager Paddy McCarthy made three changes to the side which won at The County Ground, with Owen Goodman, Kaden Rodney and Killian Phillips all returning in place of Joe Whitworth, Josh Addae and Fionn Mooney.

Rodney and Phillips were both involved with the first-team, making their debuts in the 0-2 victory over Oxford United two weeks ago.

Palace got off to the best possible start in front of the Selhurst faithful, taking the lead with their first attack of the game.

A well-worked one-two move with David Omilabu saw John-Kymani Gordon slip into the six-yard box before poking the ball through the legs of Aaron Maguire in the Spurs goal.

The visitors looked to find a foothold back into the game after conceding early on and managed to shape a few chances, the pick of which coming 25 minutes as Kallum Cesay hit the post with an effort from distance.

Just moments after Spurs hit the post, Palace doubled their lead. Omilabu and Gordon combined once more, with the former setting up the latter for his second with an excellent ball across the box for a first-time finish.

Palace were in complete control after securing a two-goal cushion and looked to add more onto their tally. Excellent pressing from David Ozoh saw him win the ball high up the pitch and it fell right into the path of Akinwale, his shot was saved but Gordon closed in on the rebound to secure his hat-trick from close range.

With Palace in complete control, the referee brought an end to proceedings in the first-half.

In complete contrast to the first-half, chances were few and far between as the two sides emerged after the interval.

Omilabu looked to secure his third assist of the game after teeing up Phillips on the edge of the box early on in the second-half, though the Irishman fired over the bar with a first-time shot.

Spurs created a number of half-chances throughout the half, though they were no issue for Goodman in the Palace goal. Astute defending from new centre-back duo Kofi Balmer and Seán Grehan also nullified any of the threat from the visitors.

The Eagles comfortably saw out the rest of the half and four minutes of time added on to secure all three points and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Paddy McCarthy’s side now sit in second-place in the Premier League 2 Division 1, level on points with leaders Arsenal, but behind on goal difference.

Crystal Palace: Goodman, Rodney, Grehan, Balmer, Watson, Ozoh, Wells-Morrison, Omilabu (Siddik, 84), Phillips, Gordon, Akinwale (Ola-Adebomi, 72).

Subs not used: Izquierdo, Mooney, Addae.

Tottenham Hotspur: Maguire, Casey, Muir (Fagan-Walcott, 68), Dorrington (Mathurin, 71), Ashcroft, White, Craig, Alonso, John, Mundle, Donley.

Subs not used: Keeley, Abbott, Robson.

