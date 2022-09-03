U21s Report: First-half Gordon hat-trick sinks Spurs

Summary
Paddy McCarthy made three changes to the side, with Owen Goodman, Kaden Rodney and Killian Phillips coming back in to the fold
John-Kymani Gordon opened the scoring for Palace six minutes in
Spurs hit the post through Kallum Cesay in the 25th minute
Gordon got his and Palace’s second just after the half-hour mark
With three minutes left in the half, Gordon sealed his hat-trick from close range
Half-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Chances were few and far between in the second-half
Phillips fired over the bar from the edge of the box early on in the half
Spurs efforts did not test Goodman in the Palace goal
Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur