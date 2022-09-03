U21s Report: First-half Gordon hat-trick sinks Spurs

Four days on from the 0-2 triumph over Swindon Town in the Papa John’s Trophy, Crystal Palace Under-21s welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to Selhurst Park.

Manager Paddy McCarthy made three changes to the side which won at The County Ground, with Owen Goodman, Kaden Rodney and Killian Phillips all returning in place of Joe Whitworth, Josh Addae and Fionn Mooney.

Rodney and Phillips were both involved with the first-team, making their debuts in the 0-2 victory over Oxford United two weeks ago.

Palace got off to the best possible start in front of the Selhurst faithful, taking the lead with their first attack of the game.

A well-worked one-two move with David Omilabu saw John-Kymani Gordon slip into the six-yard box before poking the ball through the legs of Aaron Maguire in the Spurs goal.