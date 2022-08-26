U21s Report: Late Akinwale winner seals Palace comeback against 10-man Wolves

Summary
Paddy McCarthy made a single change to the side, with Josh Addae coming in for Kaden Rodney
Wolves took the lead three minutes in through Harvey Griffiths
Rob Street levelled the scores for Palace a quarter of an hour in
Owen Goodman pulled off a great save to deny Lee Harkin on the half-hour mark
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nathan Fraser was sent off for Wolves after lashing out at Kofi Balmer in the 53rd minute
Killian Phillips came close to putting Palace in front with a glancing header with 15 minutes remaining
Tyler Roberts hit the post for Wolves in the 77th minute
Second-half substitute Victor Akinwale scored the winner in the 93rd minute
Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers